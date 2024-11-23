Steelers Vs. Browns Week 12: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Any given Sunday, or in this case Thursday night. Particularly in the AFC North, as the Cleveland Browns (now 3-8) topped the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) in an insanely wonky 24-19 visiting team loss.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four here. QB Russell Wilson had the highest offensive grade (79.9, 62 snaps). Good day considering the conditions, season-high 17 pressures he’s faced, and four sacks (T-most). 21-of-28 (75-percent), with three throwaways (debatably four, near INT), a nice rate in the elements. Added a 10-yard scramble, but did fumble. Three big-time throws (T-season high), second-best 270 yards, four explosive passes and a TD.
TE Pat Freiermuth (79.0, 44) saw his most targets (four) since Week Four, thankfully. Over the middle was encouraging, on a 3rd and 6 slant for 22 yards with lots of YAC, and post with churning YAC for 19 yards. Even more refreshing, a rare 4th and short conversion in the game, coming back to Wilson for the 9-yard big catch. Leak out with 50 seconds down five was an example of several frustrating coaching issues.
WR Calvin Austin (76.2, 40). Two of the teams six explosive plays on three targets. Longest play of 46 yards, beating his man deep over the middle. Would-be TD if Wilson lofted it out more, with Austin having to slow up (allowed tackle). The other 23-yard explosive was a house-call, a great pitch (QB hit) and contested catch on a slot post end zone strike, taking the lead mid-fourth quarter. Like this usage too, over recent unsuccessful sideline go-balls.
WR Van Jefferson’s (75.5, 18) highlight was on the latter, getting between two defenders downfield for the 35-yard explosive play. A 3rd and 6 crosser early failed though, targeted short of the sticks and tackled quickly, noting Freiermuth also in the area creating more traffic than necessary. Played far less snaps, and wasn’t his best day run blocking (59.3).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Just one, surprisingly. TE Connor Heyward was the lowest grade on offense, and overall (29.8, 14). Two first half penalties (false start, declined illegal formation) were face-palming in a sloppy game, along with getting blown up as a blocker on several occasions. Did have two key ones, pancaking two defenders at once springing QB Justin Fields’ 30-yard explosive run, and a nice pull on the red zone TD (RB Jaylen Warren). No targets either.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
EDGE Nick Herbig was the highest grade on defense, and overall (93.1, 45). Came up large again with a huge strip sack fourth quarter turnover, with the team down 18-13, instantly winning around the edge with the big hit punch-out. Also had another QB hit, team-high four total pressures and three hurries for a stellar 94.6 PRUSH. Five combined tackles, with four stops in both run/pass game. Two missed tackles though, both in RDEF (69.8).
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four players. LB Payton Wilson (79.7, 32) has played well the last three games. Four combined tackles, three for stops. An aggressive run fill/stop early, another assisted one clean around the edge in the fourth quarter, and a 3rd and 5 solid catch stop just short of the chains ending the third quarter. Also hit a receiver on a 3rd and 3 (S DeShon Elliott pass-breakup) ensuring no catch. Solid grades: 77.7 TACK, 76.4 COV, 68.7 RDEF.
EDGE T.J. Watt (76.0, 56) was quieter than expected, typically dominate against Cleveland, though he did make some plays. Only two pressures (both hurries), and had more pass rush wins in the second half. Noted getting pushed up the arc, and on the ground more than expected, even on reps he was singled up on (70.4 PRUSH). Four combined tackles, with two run stops including a tackle for loss (nice block shed). Lost reps too (69.0 RDEF).
DL Cam Heyward (75.1, 51) was more effective in PRUSH (89.2) than his typical RDEF (52.7). Several lost reps in the latter. On the ground, gap integrity, and late game missed opportunity in the red zone and on the TD that sealed Pittsburgh’s fate. Good included two bats, one on a big third down stop second half. Six combined tackles, three nice run stops, wins against double-teams, and some situational pass rush wins.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (72.1, 41) had three assisted tackles, with one run stop, a QB hit, and a negated bat. Some good RDEF (69.8), his best individual grade. Noted several issues though: shedding, angles, and lacked push on one side of a gapping hole/big run. Pretty even with a handful of won/lost PRSH (63.7). Got a late game pressure (only of the game), but couldn’t get home on an explosive play. Missed tackle.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four as well, unfortunately. S Minkah Fitzpatrick (48.2, 59) had a down game. Three solo tackles were of the cleanup variety (other issues), two chunk plays, and seven-yard red zone catch before their game-winning TD run. Credited with a FF, which the ground caused, the receiver recovered on a chunk catch allowed. Beat on late game TE coverage (48.4), stalled on his lone PRUSH (58.7, could be lower), and two missed tackles (35.5 TACK).
CB Joey Porter Jr. (46.3, 56) had a rough day in coverage. Allowed catches on all five of his targets, 110.0 rating against, and fourth quarter defensive holding. Beat on three man coverage reps, giving separation, previously one of the better in the league at limiting it. Two late game were a 4th and 3 rub/out route conversion that picked him, and beat on a 3rd and 6 crosser he tried to pass off. 39.4 COV, 80.1 TACK (team-high, no stops), and plus 70.3 RDEF (a good edge set).
DL Dean Lowry (46.2, 13) simply can’t escape this list (6-of-9 games). 36.7 RDEF included a 4th and 1 conversion and two-yard TD. Was credited for a hurry, but other reps were stagnant or losses in my notes. PFF thought higher of those snaps (77.1). No tackles, or other stat contributions.
DL Keeanu Benton was the lowest grade on defense (38.9, 28). Run defense was rather painful (35.7), worst on the team, and tied for a personal low in 2024. Double digit losses, including the teams red zone woes. One assisted tackle (reinforcement), and one QB hit in the second half.
The majority of the team were limited as pass rushers, including Benton, with that being his only pressure. 60.0 PRUSH even seemed high. Was right there on the 4th and goal TD scramble, but couldn’t make the play and was arguably held. Lots of missed plays by Pittsburgh’s defense, but that one’s etched in my brain, painfully.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The highest graded special teamer was Payton Wilson (90.1, 12), who also had a good day on defense. Two nice second half kick return tackles, plus kick coverage block, and good blocking on the final kick return. A big negative was poor punt protect on the near block, effecting the 15-yard punt shank. Expected a lower grade.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Ben Skowronek (88.3, 12) had an assisted kick return tackle, and plus kickoff coverage in my notes. Bit higher than I anticipated as well.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players. James Pierre (77.4, 12) had a tackle, and nice kick return blocking. Noted good kick coverage too, but also a missed angle and pancaked late on another.
Jeremiah Moon (77.2, 12) had a kickoff tackle, but noted a poor angle first and having to chase the 28-yarder down.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three here. Isaiahh Loudermilk (49.7, 9) had a good kickoff coverage rep, but a missed tackle on another that weighed heavily on barely making this tier.
Cameron Heyward (44.2, 8) had a false start on FG team, another self-inflicted team wound that made for a harder FG that Chris Boswell thankfully made (though he did miss a 58 yarder, snow game asterisk).
The lowest grade on special teams was Damontae Kazee (35.7, 1). That lone snap was bone-headed. Blocking on punt coverage well out of bounds, for an unnecessary roughness that gave them more yardage than the 12-yard shanked punt. What are you doing?
Did I mention this game was wonky?
Surprises:
OFF – Dan Moore better than anticipated 68.8 PBLK. Owned by EDGE Myles Garrett overall: five pressures, three hurries, and two sacks allowed per PFF (even more lost reps).
DEF – Agreed with these grades overall. Not egregious, but thought Watt’s 76.0 DEF was a bit high in a quiet game (Garrett 90.4, for those keeping score on the “rivalry”).
ST – P Corliss Waitman, for the second week in a row. Had one punt, shanking a 15-yarder out of bounds. Way too high 60.0 PUNT, typically an “average” score. What?!
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 12 VS. BROWNS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
WEEK 12 SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- O-line.
DEF- M.Fitzpatrick.
ST- B.Skowronek, Co.Heyward, J.Moon, M.Killebrew, M.Robinson, P.Wilson, T.Matakevich.