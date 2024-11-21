Steelers Vs. Browns: Inactives For Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 12 Thursday night road game against the Cleveland Browns. As expected, one player from the visiting team will miss the Thursday night contest in Cleveland due to injury.

After being officially ruled out for the Thursday night game on the Wednesday injury report, OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is inactive for the Steelers ahead of the Week 12 road game game. Highsmith, injured during the Week 10 Sunday afternoon road game, will be sidelined for the fifth time this season against the Browns. He was unable to practice this past week, and the hope is that maybe he can return to practice next week with an eye on playing a week from Sunday.

The Steelers’ Week 12 list of inactive players also technically includes four healthy scratches, with one of those players serving as the team’s emergency quarterback against the Browns. That includes QB Kyle Allen, G Max Scharping, RB Jonathan Ward, and WR Scotty Miller. Allen will be the emergency third quarterback, so he is in uniform on Thursday night.

Ward, who was signed off the team’s practice squad last Saturday, is inactive for a second consecutive game. Scharping has already been active for several games this season as a healthy player and Miller was on the list for the Week 10 game as a healthy scratch.

As expected, CB Joey Porter Jr. and DT Keeanu Benton are both active for the Thursday night game despite both players sustaining minor injuries during the team’s game this past Sunday. Neither were listed on the injury report this past week. The Steelers did not make any elevations from their practice squad on Thursday afternoon so the team only needs five inactive players for the Thursday night game against the Browns.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)

OLB Alex Highsmith

WR Scotty Miller

G Max Scharping

RB Jonathan Ward

Browns’ Inactive Players

QB Bailey Zappe (3rd)

CB Chigozie Anusiem

RB D’Onta Foreman

T Jedrick Wills

TE Geoff Swaim