Steelers’ Trade-Deadline Additions Make Big Impact In Limited Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers were active at the trade deadline, and those of you who wanted instant gratification for those moves didn’t have to wait long. Both WR Mike Williams and OLB Preston Smith made their presence known in the down-to-the-wire, 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders.
On a day when the passing game was struggling to get into rhythm, Williams provided the big play that the Steelers had in mind when they acquired him. It was the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Pro Football Focus had him down for just nine total snaps on offense, yet he was able to haul in his one target for 32 yards and a touchdown.
In one catch, he gained nearly 20 percent of his season total and logged his first touchdown after struggling to contribute with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
Before the game, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said that the Steelers were going to bring Williams along slowly at first, but they had “big long-term plans” for him the rest of the season. He likely wouldn’t have been in on that play if Calvin Austin III hadn’t suffered an injury just a few plays earlier.
It seems like big things could be ahead for the duo of George Pickens and Williams, as many have discussed throughout the week.
Smith played more than Williams with 23 snaps, per PFF. The official box score on ESPN had him down for three total tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, and a sack. He made a big play for a loss of 11 to force a punt at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Smith could end up playing a whole lot more than expected moving forward with Alex Highsmith suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury late in the game. Nick Herbig is expected back next week, but the two of them could end up in a rotation to leverage Smith’s experience.
Mike Williams was acquired for a conditional fifth-round pick, and Preston Smith for a seventh-round pick. They both look worth every penny, and their time in Pittsburgh has just begun.