Steelers Stock Watch – WR Van Jefferson

Player: WR Van Jefferson

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: Veteran WR Van Jefferson just lost some of his value with the Steelers’ acquisition of Mike Williams. While he started contributing more in the passing game with Russell Wilson at quarterback, he will likely begin taking more of a back seat. It may not happen immediately, but he will soon become the fourth or fifth target. In fact, he may start spending much more time on the bench.

Van Jefferson didn’t cost the Steelers much, and that is certainly a good thing in hindsight. While he had begun seeing a bigger role in the passing game, that is not likely to last long. Hovering between the second and third receiver roles, he is now squarely third, at best, if not fourth. That is thanks to the Steelers adding Mike Williams via trade, at the expense of a fifth-round pick.

The Steelers don’t make a move like that if they feel good about Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III as their top three receivers along with George Pickens. In fact, this move was merely the culmination of a long pursuit of a starting wide receiver. And they set their sights much higher than Mike Williams at the beginning, starting with Brandon Aiyuk.

Signed to a one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit deal, Van Jefferson has served his role for the Steelers. In eight games, he has played 359 snaps, more than two thirds of their total. Despite the playing time, he has only seen 21 targets, making 14 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Over just the past two weeks since installing Russell Wilson at quarterback, however, Jefferson had six catches on eight targets for 77 yards and a touchdown. In other words, he had about half of his production in a quarter of the season, plus his lone score. And most of that came last week.

While he should see a decreased role, however, that doesn’t mean Jefferson is going anywhere. He is still a key blocker for the offense, so he will not only dress, but play. I don’t know that I see many targets his way, however, once Mike Williams is fully up and running.

