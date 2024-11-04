Steelers Stock Watch – TE Darnell Washington

Player: TE Darnell Washington

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: A year and a half into his career, Darnell Washington is starting to fulfill the vision many Steelers fans had for him. While he is not making huge contributions to the passing game, he now has opportunities to make plays. And he continues to develop as a blocker, having arguably the best game of his career last Monday night.

It would be nice if there were simpler means by which one could quantify blocking statistically. You might see a “pancake” stat some random person or outlet keeps but applying that consistently across the NFL is not currently available. And that is a gray area that can be very subjective in certain cases anyway. But I’m still confident Darnell Washington dines on a stack of pancakes more than most tight ends.

Look, it’s just a fact that it’s harder to notice a good block than it is to notice a good catch. In viewing football, the spectator naturally follows the ball, and the blocker doesn’t have it. In that sense, in particular, it’s good to see Darnell Washington seeing more opportunities in the passing game.

Now, Washington only got one target last week, which he secured for a catch and run of 29 yards. But it’s also an accumulation of opportunities that is generally trending upward. In just eight games, he already has more targets than last season. He has 10 catches on 12 targets for 120 yards and a touchdown. And he has made some significant plays, showcasing a hurdle in addition to a stiff arm.

The Steelers are never going to use Darnell Washington as a primary target. With that said, there is nothing stopping him from having 25-30 catches and a few touchdowns per season in addition to his usual blocking. Coming out of the bye week, building a rapport with Russell Wilson, it will be interesting to see how the second half of the season shapes up for him.

