Steelers Stock Watch – RT Broderick Jones

Player: T Broderick Jones

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The beleaguered second-year tackle played his best game of the season on Sunday. While that’s currently a low bar, the Steelers remain believers in Broderick Jones. Having already lost his starting job once, he is still potentially the future left tackle. For now, though, he has to hold on at right tackle. Jones needs a strong second half of his second season, and this past Sunday against the Commanders was a good start.

The Steelers traded up in the first round to draft Broderick Jones 14th overall last year. He started most of his rookie season at right tackle with visions of him as their future franchise left tackle. That was the plan they had in mind this offseason when they drafted Troy Fautanu in the first round, but fate had other plans.

Due to Fautanu’s training camp injury, the Steelers had little time to afford to allow Broderick Jones to practice on the left side, and left tackle Dan Moore Jr. insists that he can’t play on the right. Battling injuries himself, Jones ultimately lost his starting job to Fautanu.

But Fautanu quickly suffered a significant injury, leaving Jones in charge of the right tackle post. And that led to a rough first eight games overall, with some highs and lows. Most recently, he robbed the Steelers of a touchdown due to an unnecessary facemask penalty in Week 8.

That’s one of the reasons his improved play this past week against the Washington Commanders was a welcome site. While Jones isn’t knocking on the door of the Pro Bowl, improvement is still improvement. And given that they don’t have any other options, the Steelers will take what they can get. The potential for Broderick Jones is still sky high. Let’s see where this stretch leads.

