Steelers Stock Watch – RB Jaylen Warren

Player: RB Jaylen Warren

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: A week after a costly fumble, RB Jaylen Warren finds himself back on the injury report. Continuing a theme of dealing with minor ailments all season, the third-year man is now dealing with a bad back. He missed practice yesterday, so today will be pivotal in determining his status for Sunday.

Jaylen Warren really can’t seem to catch a break this year. Just as he was appearing to finally hit his stride, he fumbled near the goal line. Now the following week, he misses practice because of a back injury. While he hasn’t missed much time this year, he has played banged up, and I think it has been noticeable.

Warren even acknowledged on Steelers Nation Unite this past week that he felt like he was finally getting into a groove after dealing with nagging injuries all season. In seven games, he has 217 yards on 55 carries and has not scored. He also has 14 receptions for 96 yards. But he is averaging under 55 yards per game, where he averaged 68 last year.

Over the past three games, Jaylen Warren rushed for 156 yards on 35 attempts, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 57 yards, averaging 71 yards per game. In his last outing, he rushed for 66 yards on 14 attempts.

Unfortunately, it was on his final touch that Jaylen Warren fumbled. He was finishing off a seven-yard run down to the one-yard line when Commanders S Jeremy Chinn stripped the ball out. He sat out the Steelers’ final two possessions.

And now, after dealing with lower body injuries, a back issue crops up. Will Warren practice today, and if so, in what capacity? Whether he does or does not, where does that leave him in terms of status for Sunday? The Steelers are playing their first divisional game against a hot Baltimore Ravens team, so they need all hands on deck.

On top of that, Najee Harris briefly exited Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. While he returned and has told reporters he is good to go this week, it would sure be nice to have Warren to share the load.

