Steelers Stock Watch – OLB Alex Highsmith

Player: OLB Alex Highsmith

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The Steelers’ acquisition of Preston Smith is good news for Alex Highsmith, who has battled a groin injury this season. With Nick Herbig still working his way back, Smith gives the Steelers another very viable rotational piece. As a result, the Steelers can afford to give Highsmith more rest and not push him, even coming off a bye.

There is a reason the Steelers acquired Preston Smith, even if it only cost them a seventh-round pick. As recent years have told them, they need depth on the edge, and quality depth. They spent a good chunk of the first half of the season without Alex Highsmith or Nick Herbig, or both.

While Highsmith has been back for two weeks, and they are coming off their bye, that doesn’t mean they can afford to abuse him. He has dealt with multiple groin injuries this year, so it makes sense to protect him against himself.

The fact that the Steelers have also not had Nick Herbig has been an issue. They primarily relied on Jeremiah Moon as a third (or even second) option, but that is no longer necessary. Even if the Steelers are without Alex Highsmith and Herbig, Preston Smith could step into the starting lineup.

And the Steelers got a good deal for him because he wanted it. The Packers switched to a 4-3 front this year, and Smith asked them to trade him. Now he is back in a familiar system where he is more comfortable. That is advantageous not just to Smith, but also Highsmith and the rest of the unit.

Alex Highsmith is actually coming off one of the best games of his career as it is. Against the New York Giants, he recorded two sacks, with a career-high in pressures, among them six QB hits. If anything, that is merely testimony to the value of keeping him fresh and ready.

As the season progresses, Steelers players’ stocks rise and fall. The nature of the evaluation differs with the time of year, with in-season considerations being more often short-term. Considerations in the offseason often have broader implications, particularly when players lose their jobs, or the team signs someone. This time of year is full of transactions, whether minor or major.

A bad game, a new contract, an injury, a promotion—any number of things affect a player’s value. Think of it as a stock on the market, based on speculation. You’ll feel better about a player after a good game, or worse after a bad one. Some stock updates are minor, while others are likely to be quite drastic, so bear in mind the degree. I’ll do my best to explain the nature of that in the reasoning section of each column.