Steelers Stock Watch – DL Cameron Heyward

Player: DL Cameron Heyward

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: Cameron Heyward continues to prove that age is just a number with his strong 2024 season. On Sunday against the Washington Commanders, he posted a two-sack game, his first since the 2022 season. Signed to a contract extension this offseason, he remains a critical part of the team at age 35.

Cameron Heyward’s critics have been deafeningly silent this season. So many, particularly Steelers fans, did not want the team to sign him to a contract extension. After all, he was coming off a major injury and was turning 35. Father Time is undefeated, but sometimes you can hold him off for a while. Like the Knight engaging Death in a game of chess in The Seventh Seal, Heyward is gaming the system.

And for now, he is winning. Inevitably, he will eventually lose, but for now, he looks like he can play at a high level for another few years. Such occurrences for defensive linemen are rare, but not unheard of. Calais Campbell is still contributing effectively at age 38 for the Miami Dolphins. Cameron Heyward could well follow in his footsteps, because he keeps his body right and understands his strengths.

Like when he long-armed his way to a sack Sunday against rookie Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Heyward is no fool. He knows what he needs to do to win reps, and he has mastered his moves over the years.

Cam Heyward long-arm on his first sack. Great pressure by Alex Highsmith as well. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/4pGfOICnlT — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 11, 2024

That was one of two sacks on the day for Heyward, giving him five on the season. With eight games left to play, a double-digit season is within striking distance. Prior to last year’s injury-riddled campaign, he had posted double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons. In a sense, he is picking up where he left of the last time he was actually healthy.

On the season, Heyward has 35 tackles, including six for loss, and five sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and three passes defensed. He batted a pass down against the Commanders, his third in the last three games. If anything, with the Steelers monitoring his snaps, he is picking up steam as the season progresses.

