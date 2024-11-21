Steelers Stock Watch – CB Cory Trice Jr.

Player: CB Cory Trice Jr.

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: Despite practicing in full all week, the Steelers opted not to activate CB Cory Trice Jr. for tonight’s game. The second-year man will have to wait one more week to make his return from injury. Given his practice status from this week, his return next week is highly probable. But from there, the Steelers will have to figure how when and how to use him.

In something of a surprise, the Steelers ruled out CB Cory Trice Jr. for tonight’s game despite listing him as a full practice participant all week. Trice has been on the Reserve/Injured List since pulling his hamstring back in Week 3. Having recently begun practicing again, however, the coaches wanted to give him more time.

At least I can only work under the presumption that the Steelers are erring on the side of caution. You almost never see a team rule a player out who practiced in full all week. But practices are not exactly “full” on a short week, which in itself may have been an impediment for Trice’s return.

Put simply, the Steelers didn’t have enough work for Trice in practice to determine whether he is ready to return. You can only get so many reps going from Sunday to Thursday, and the reps you get are half speed.

The good news is that he appears on the verge of returning, however. And Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson appear to be relatively healthy. The Steelers have gotten by without Cory Trice Jr. for most of the season at this point, but it will be good to get him back, all the same.

A seventh-round pick out of Pursue, Trice spent his rookie season on the Reserve/Injured List after tearing his ACL. He rebounded to emerge as the Steelers’ top backup outside cornerback, recording a key interception in Week 2. Trice only has 28 snaps to his name so far, but there are plenty more to come.

