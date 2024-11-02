Steelers Spin: Good Bye

You can open your eyes. There are no flying cows, yellow brick roads, or dancing Munchkins.

It’s the real thing, baby. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-2 and legitimately eligible for deep playoffs aspirations.

We’re at the kinda, sort-of, halfway point of the season and the Steelers sit alone atop the AFC North, despite sharing locker rooms with one of the year’s favorites to win it all, the Baltimore Ravens.

Is this the year…finally…when the king climbs back on the mountain? Will we return to our usual role of annual pre-season favorites to at least get to the AFC Championship…just like it was in the not so long ago old days?

You’ve arrived at the right place for answers. So…let’s give it a Spin.

Depth Perception

One of the most pleasant surprises of this year’s rookie class has been Zach Frazier, who is not only being recognized as one of NFL’s finest young players, but is already being considered as one of the top performing centers overall.

Yet, that wasn’t it for surprises. How shocked have you’ve been in the play of Ryan McCollum, the second-year player out of Texas A&M? When Frazier went down with his ankle injury, McCollum fully fulfilled the team mantra of “next man up.”

Usually, that phrase is a bit hog-washy, but in McCollum’s case he really has been outstanding in relief. So much so, that it’s makes perfect sense for Frazier to take his time healing his ankle to make sure he’s fully fit before getting back on the field.

As is the case with McCollum, the Steelers are slowly getting depth in many positions on both offense and defense, especially as players start returning from their injuries.

Cameron Sutton is about to return to eligibility, and the team will be anxious to get his contributions to the cause. But playing well in front of him in the corner slot position is Beanie Bishop, Jr. With three interceptions in the last two games, how quick on the trigger do you want to be in taking him off of the field?

Of course, there are many positions, the offensive line in particular, where injuries have thinned the ranks. Yet overall, this team is boasting many backups, including the quarterback position where you have strong players waiting in the wings for their chance.

Quarterback Quartering Strategy

Speaking of quarterbacks, Steelers starter Russell Wilson is continuing to affirm coach Mike Tomlin’s high-risk decision to have him replace Justin Fields, who was off to a strong start of the season himself.

With both playing well, does either deserve to be watching from the sidelines? Probably not, but that’s kind of the way it works at the quarterback position.

But does it have to?

Surely, the Steelers are using the bye break to come up with innovative ways to use Fields’ specialized skillset for a play or two here and there.

Perhaps they will think it would allow Fields to feel more included, but is this such a great idea? If he trots on the field for one play after sitting cold on the sidelines, will he be at much greater risk of injury? And can he be expected to do well when he wouldn’t get any opportunity to fit into the flow of the game?

How about this crazy idea? Why not give Fields a full quarter? Make it the second quarter or the third quarter. This would allow him to provide a significant change of pace to challenge the defense, while giving him enough series to get in a significant groove.

I get it. It’s not done this way in the NFL. But neither is removing a quarterback from their starting role when they are off to a solid 4-2 start.

It’s possible that Tomlin may be just as crazy as the Spin to give it a try.

The Secret Weapon

How are the Steelers doing so well this season? Is it a dominant defense? Well…this unit is playing well and is getting turnovers. Yet, they are currently only the ninth ranked defense in terms of limiting yards per game for opposing offenses.

Good…but not great.

The offense? Even if you’re an avid Wilson fan, you’ll have to admit the offense in the first quarter and for much of the initial half against the lowly New York Giants was once again more of a halting stutter than a powerful speech.

So what gives?

The answer is the special teams. Has there been a better performing special teams unit for the Steelers in this Millennium? I can’t think of one.

From blocked kicks to sensational punt returns, rock steady punting, and always reliable kicking…this group has been as good as it gets.

Single-handedly, they have been game shifters in several of these wins this season.

Can they keep it up through the regular season and far into the playoffs?

That could be the key…and undercover…factor this year.

A Question Of Poor Timing

It’s probably time for many members of Steelers Nation to issue Najee Harris a solemn apology.

For a guy who has been as solid of a citizen on the team, and as hard of a trainer and player on the field, he’s received more grief than pretty much any non-quarterback in the last five years.

This season, he is not far outside of the top five of running backs in the league in terms of total yards gained, and this is with having to find holes created by a rather makeshift offensive line due to injuries.

Is it just because he’s in a contract year? That’s both cynical and untrue. He’s always gone full bangs ahead.

Rather, could it be that he came to the Steelers at the worst timing possible? When there weren’t any varsity offensive coordinators for Pittsburgh?

Steelers Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith isn’t getting a bronze bust made of him anytime soon, but he’s already done enough to show the difference for the offense when it has proper adult supervision.

Although many Steelers fans might be pining for a 4.3 40-yard-dash running back in next year’s draft, the team will be hard pressed to replace Harris’ willingness and effectiveness at running through brick walls at the end of the season if he decides to move on.

In the meantime, we should be celebrating this year with Najee. With proper coaching, he’s elevated to the star performer we always hoped he could be.

Well done, young man.

Clifford The Big Red Dog

One of my favorite books as a wee lad was Clifford the Big Red Dog. Who can forget those book covers where the ginormous Clifford is hiding behind a tree, hoping his friends can’t see him while playing hide-and-go-seek?

I feel this provides parallel imagery when it comes to 300-pound (at least) TE Darnell Washington. Why has it taken the Steelers offensive brainchild so long to notice and develop his potential?

Yes…it’s only been two years…but we’re impatient people in Steelers Nation.

Remember how excited all of us were when he got drafted? It was like having an extra offensive tackle who just happened to be able to run fly patterns and had fly-paper hands.

We were so right…and they were so wrong. Why weren’t they designing plays for Washington in his rookie season?

Regardless…we forgive you. Just don’t make that mistake of ignoring Clifford any more in the future.

Washington could…and I would say should…emerge as one of the most potent weapons on the Steelers offense.

Just like we always thought he would be.

Debbie Downer

Every party needs a pooper so it might as well be me. How good are these Pittsburgh Steelers?

The correct answer is we really don’t know. The reason is they haven’t been truly tested yet.

I’m sorry. It’s true. Through the first half of the season the teams they have faced have a collective win-loss record of 28-35.

That means their competition has been well below average.

This will all change once the team returns from its time of sandy beaches and tropical drinks.

The season gets real.

It begins with a difficult game away against the Washington Commanders who are this year’s darlings with the emergence of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

This is followed by a full-on paddle brigade through the entirety of the AFC North, and each team will be ultra-motivated to bring Pittsburgh down a notch or two. This is especially true of the Ravens, who are only in second place in the division on paper, and not when you base it on overall impressiveness of play.

Add to these games those against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs and…yes…YIKES!

It’s not a stretch at all to believe the Steelers could reasonably lose six of these last nine games which would leave them…*punches nervously on calculator*…9-8 by the end of the year.

Hmmm…that sounds familiar.

Not trying to go all downer on us here…but it’s the real test that’s ahead.

Which is why…let’s make this a Good Bye.

Cancel the tropical cocktails. No beach time for you fellas. We’ve got some serious work to do.