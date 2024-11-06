Steelers Sign TE Matt Sokol To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled out the rest of their practice squad following Tuesday’s flurry of roster moves that saw a pair of players waived. Wednesday, the team announced that it has signed DT Domenique Davis and TE Matt Sokol to its practice squad.

We have signed TE Matt Sokol and DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/dbs1U7Jojv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 6, 2024

Pittsburgh waived WR Andy Isabella and LB Craig Young yesterday to make room for these signings.

Davis’ signing was reported yesterday. A big defensive tackle, he’s previously spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Appearing in two NFL games, he’s made two tackles and will offer interior depth while NT Montravius Adams is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Sokol was signed midway through training camp after TE Rodney Williams suffered a shoulder injury before being waived at cutdowns. Undrafted in 2019 out of Michigan State, he’s bounced around the league with several teams already. He’s had multiple stints with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Detroit Lions, and is getting another look from the Steelers. After being cut in August, he briefly signed to the team’s practice squad, spending a week there in September before getting released again.

Our camp recap on him was nondescript, though Sokol was durable and available and didn’t look overwhelmed.

“Sokol was signed to add depth after Williams got hurt. There’s some size and a bit of blocking and he made an awesome catch down the middle in 7 on 7 late in camp and had one downfield grab in a two-minute drill from Kyle Allen. But he only caught four passes on seven targets and had one drop. His camp wasn’t awful, but it was largely forgettable. He’ll look to catch on [via] the tryout circuit once the regular season begins and he could grab a practice squad spot somewhere when injuries rack up.”

It could be a short stay for Sokol if the team intends on signing back Williams, who was waived yesterday to make room for the additions of WR Mike Williams and EDGE Preston Smith. Williams could re-join the Steelers tomorrow after clearing waivers later today.