Steelers Sending Patrick Queen Out For Coin Toss Against Ravens

Despite being an All-Pro for the Baltimore Ravens last season, Patrick Queen was not offered an extension to remain in Baltimore this offseason. Queen ended up signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’ll have a chance at his first measure of revenge later today when the Steelers host the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he’s going to send Queen out for the coin toss in his first game against his former team.

“I’m going to send him out for the coin toss if that gives you any indication. Motivation is good. We’re human, and everyone wants to feel wanted. And so I’d imagine it’s not only a motivation this week, but it’s probably been a motivation for him every week,” Tomlin said in an interview with Bob Labriola for Steelers.com.

Tomlin also credited Queen for turning the negative of not being offered a contract into a positive by motivating him every week. Queen said in his introductory press conference that he wanted to be a villain when the Steelers played the Ravens, and Tomlin said earlier this week that Queen will have “plenty of opportunity” to be the villain.

While he got off to a bit of a slow start with the Steelers, Queen has rounded into form over the last few games, solidifying the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense and showing off the sideline-to-sideline ability that made him a first-round pick and an All-Pro. Heading into a game against his former team, which he feels didn’t want him anymore, Queen’s motivation will be through the roof. Going out for the coin toss and being able to look some of his former teammates right in the eye ahead of the game should only heighten that. It will be fun to watch Queen today in a game that probably means just a bit more to him than your normal regular season game, even a division one.

Queen isn’t alone. Emotions are always heightened against the Ravens, and with Pittsburgh clinging onto a divisional lead over Baltimore, a win today would be massive for Pittsburgh’s hopes of winning the AFC North. Everyone on that field will probably have some extra motivation, but it’s more personal for Queen than most. Pittsburgh made him feel wanted, whereas Baltimore did not, and that could lead to a big performance on the field today.