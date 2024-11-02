Steelers Send Scout To Happy Valley

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their presence known at college football’s game of the week, Penn State versus Ohio State this afternoon. According to Nittany Lions’ beat writer, Daniel Gallen, Pittsburgh is one of several NFL teams in attendance for the showdown between No. 3 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State.

lots of seats for NFL personnel today at Beaver Stadium for Penn State-Ohio State: Ravens (2), Panthers (2), Bears, Bengals, Broncos, Texans (2), Chiefs, Raiders, Rams, Dolphins, Giants (3), Jets, Steelers, 49ers, Titans, Commanders (4). — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) November 2, 2024

It’s the marquee event of the day with College Gameday and Big Noon Kickoff making the trip to State College.

From an NFL Draft perspective, the Nittany Lions offer a couple of notable names. QB Drew Allar is viewed as a potential Top 5 passer in this class, a relatively weak one compared to last year. On the year, he’s thrown for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions and shown poise, including leading a big comeback to beat USC on the road. His play was been more even and his completion percentage has jumped by 12 points, 59 to 71-percent compared to a season ago. He has prototypical size at a listed 6-5, 235 pounds.

Allar was injured in last week’s win over Wisconsin but is expected to play.

RB Nicholas Singleton is a name we’ve mentioned before. He’s split time in Penn State’s backfield but offers a strong 6.3 yards-per-carry and three rushing scores. He’s also made an impact as a receiver, finding the end zone four times on just 13 receptions, tied with stud TE Tyler Warren for the team lead.

Warren is a name who has emerged throughout the season, racking up a ridiculous 17 catches against USC, including a highlight-reel touchdown on a trick play in which he was the center. He’s a red zone threat with 11 scores over his last two years. But with Pittsburgh’s deep group of tight ends, he’s unlikely to be on their radar.

EDGE Abdul Carter probably won’t be in Pittsburgh’s plans either but is considered a top pass rusher with a team-best four sacks this season. He also has 9.5 tackles for loss which currently rank third in the Big Ten. Elsewhere, S Jaylen Reed is having an impact season with a decorated box score: 44 tackles (3.5 for a loss), two interceptions, a pick-six, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He brings size and hit power.

For Ohio State, it’s the same names we’ve mentioned before. A running back duo featuring Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, combined to rush for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 rushing scores so far this season. Pittsburgh is likely to hold wide receiver atop their list of team needs this offseason and Emeka Egbuka could be high on their draft board. He leads the Buckeyes in receptions (43) and is second in yards (546) and touchdowns (six).

Defensively, CB Denzel Burke could wind up being one of the better corners in his class though his play this season has been uneven. There’s also fellow corner Jordan Hancock, who has forced a pair of fumbles in 2024.

Penn State and Ohio State kickoff at noon.