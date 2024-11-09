Report: Steelers Scouts On Site For Alabama-LSU Game

Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-2. They’re first place in the AFC North, and seem primed for another playoff appearance. Most people around the organization probably aren’t thinking about the NFL Draft. However, for the team’s scouts, their job is never-ending.
One game on the college football slate this week that the Steelers have some interest in seems to be the Alabama-LSU matchup. According to Alabama Football beat writer Nick Kelly, the Steelers have a rep at the game.
As is typical for pretty much any matchup between the two schools, there are a lot of potential NFL prospects to be scouted. For Alabama, it starts with their dynamic quarterback, Jalen Milroe. Alabama also has two standout defensive backs in safety Malachi Moore and CB Domani Jackson. Guard Tyler Booker is a standout as well.
As for LSU, their best prospect is arguably their tackle, Will Campbell. Their quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, has looked promising as well. Their next top prospect is defensive end Bradyn Swinson. Throughout both of these two rosters, there’s a long list of players that could be selected in the first couple rounds of the 2025 draft.
As for the 2025 draft, the Steelers will likely be looking for some depth on the defensive line, so Swinson could get an extended look. While Pittsburgh likely wants to keep one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields around, if they lose both to free agency, quarterbacks like Milroe and Nussmeier could be in the picture.
Pittsburgh’s depth is being tested on the offensive line this year, to say the least. There’s been a rash of injuries across the unit. With that in mind, Pittsburgh could look at add some depth to the position next spring. If they do, Campbell could be a potential answer at tackle, while Booker is a good interior option.
This isn’t the only game the Steelers’ scouts are interested in this week. Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that the Steelers had a strong presence at the Clemson-Virginia Tech game.