Steelers Remain Atop AFC North Following Win Over Commanders

Just like they have for most of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain atop the AFC North following Week 10 action.

Thanks to a 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, the Steelers improve to 7-2 on the year and remain atop the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens (7-3), Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) and the Cleveland Browns (2-7).

The Steelers have yet to play an AFC North game this season, but that will change in Week 11. For now, the Steelers remain atop the tough division, a familiar spot they’ve been in much of the season.

While the Steelers picked up a huge win on the road Sunday afternoon over the Commanders, the Ravens and Bengals were at home watching following their Thursday Night Football shootout. It resulted in a 35-34 win for the Ravens, who improved to 7-3 on the season while the Bengals fell to 4-6, putting them further behind the 8-ball in the AFC North and in the AFC playoff picture.

In the Ravens-Bengals TNF game, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had incredible nights for the Bengals. Chase finished with 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns while Burrow threw for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Lamar Jackson continued his dominant season, which has him on the path for his third NFL MVP award, throwing for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cleveland Browns were at home, too, on their bye week after dropping a 27-10 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

The Steelers and Ravens will have a pivotal clash in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium at 1 p.m. as two of the hottest teams in the NFL come together for a monumental battle within the division. The Bengals will get back in action on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cleveland Browns return to action in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints on the road in what is shaping up to be an important week within the rough-and-tumble division.