Steelers Re-Sign Jonathan Ward To Practice Squad, Release John Leglue, Lance McCutcheon

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their signing of WR/KR Jamal Agnew to the practice squad official, and also announced that they re-signed RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad. To make room for them, the team released OT John Leglue and WR Lance McCutcheon, it announced today.

We have signed WR Jamal Agnew and RB Jonathan Ward to the Practice Squad and released OT John Leglue and WR Lance McCutcheon from the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/LcHpZ1FAQU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 12, 2024

Leglue was elevated off the practice squad earlier this season against the Los Angeles Chargers to provide additional depth at tackle following Troy Fautanu’s injury, but with Calvin Anderson signed following that game, Leglue didn’t find his way to the active roster again. Ward was waived last weekend as the team made room on its active roster for the return of LB Tyler Matakevich and WR Ben Skowronek from IR.

Leglue had previously spent time with the Steelers from 2020-2022 and made five starts for the team in 2021. He spent 2023 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, playing in one game. With Pittsburgh adding depth at tackle with Anderson and also having Dylan Cook back on the practice squad, Leglue had fallen down the depth chart and the Steelers were able to bring back Ward, whom they clearly value.

Ward, along with S Terrell Edmunds, cleared waivers yesterday, and the Steelers decided to bring Ward back as veteran running back depth. Agnew had worked out with the team earlier this season and now signs for the stretch run. A threat in the return game, Agnew will work on the practice squad for now and look to make an impact on the active roster down the stretch.

McCutcheon was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 14, but never was elevated to the 53-man roster. With another receiver coming aboard in Agnew, McCutcheon would’ve been further buried on the depth chart and the team decided to move on in favor of the veteran in Agnew.