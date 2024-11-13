Steelers-Ravens Game To Be Seen By Majority Of Country

Most of the country will see the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 11 divisional matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday per 506 Sports. Almost the entire East Coast and West Coast as well as the Great Plains will get the game, which will air at 1 PM/EST on CBS on Sunday.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis are on the call for a game that doesn’t have much competition in terms of other good games in the early window. The Colts-Jets game, originally slated for Sunday Night Football before being flexed, will only be shown in the Indianapolis and New York regions, while the Vikings-Titans game has the second-largest broadcast audience, being seen by the entire upper Midwest in Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin as well as the Nashville area. The Jaguars-Lions game will only be seen in local markets, which is also the case for Raiders-Dolphins.

The 7-2 Steelers against the 7-3 Ravens will renew of one of the best rivalries in sports, and their first meeting of 2024 also comes as both teams are fighting for the AFC North lead. While the AFC Divisional Round rematch of Chiefs-Bills has CBS’ No. 1 team of Jim Nance and Tony Romo, that game is in the late CBS window, so Pittsburgh-Baltimore will get far and away the most air time of the early games.

Pittsburgh will be looking to extend its winning streak to four games against the Ravens. The Steelers are 7-1 in their last eight games against Baltimore and have done well against QB Lamar Jackson, who has just a 1-3 record against Pittsburgh. But Jackson has been playing lights out over the last four games and the addition of RB Derrick Henry to Baltimore’s backfield makes its offense especially dangerous.

It has the potential to be the best matchup of the week, and it’s not a surprise that it will have the television audience to match. Historically, it’s a matchup that’s always close, and even though the Steelers have come out on top recently, they’ve largely been close, hard-fought wins, and the same can be expected for Sunday.

With Russell Wilson under center, the Steelers can look to take advantage of Baltimore’s suspect pass defense while the Ravens will look to continue their offensive domination and put stress on Pittsburgh’s defense with their all-around attack. It’s going to be the hardest test for the Steelers this season, one week after another difficult test against the Commanders where the Steelers came out on top, and maybe they can carry that momentum over to this week.