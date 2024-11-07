Steelers’ Passing Chart: Receivers Through Eight Games

Today I wanted to provide the other side of the coin to my weekly Steelers Quarterback Passing Charts articles, looking at and providing takeaways for Pittsburgh’s receivers for the 2024 season.

Couple notes before we jump in. Thanks to Thomas Mock for his great work that helped me learn much of what I’m using in the series visually. Spikes and clear throwaways are removed due to being the correct situational decision, along with batted passes at the line of scrimmage that affect the intended pass location.

First, let’s look at receivers with over 20 targets through Week 8. Four players qualify: WR George Pickens, TE Pat Freiermuth, WR Calvin Austin III, and WR Van Jefferson. Here are their completion/incompletion dots, then discussing targets, catches, and catch rates along with their team ranks:

George Pickens-Charted-Targets: 57 (first). Catches: 35 (first). Catch Rate: 61.4 percent (sixth).

As expected going into the season, Pickens has been the most targeted Steelers player by far and more than doubles any other Pittsburgh receiver in catches. The catch rate lands him sixth out seven total receivers I’m breaking down in this article. This is mostly due to a less-efficient connection with QB Justin Fields the first six games (60.5), compared to Russell Wilson (64.3), and being the team’s main downfield target (less completion probability).

Calvin Austin III-Charted-Targets: 25 (third). Catches: 14 (T-fourth). Catch-Rate: 56.0 percent (last).

His targets have been increasing as of late, though the connection has been spotty with either QB. The depth at WR has been discussed ad nauseam, and Austin is currently that man in the receiving game.

Van Jefferson-Charted-Targets: 21 (fifth). Catches: 14 (T-fourth). Catch-Rate: 66.7-percent (fifth).

Jefferson has played more of a complementary role, namely asked to block quite often. Wilson has distributed the ball more, getting several players, including Jefferson, more involved the last two games. A reliable short target overall, but past 10 yards has been like pulling teeth. Jefferson did have his first explosive air yardage as a Steeler on a fantastic 36-yard catch last game.

Here are heat-maps of all charted targets, along with completion rates by distance:

Pickens-Behind-the-line: 2/2 (100-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 12/14 (85.7-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 10/19 (52.6-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 3/9 (33.3-percent). 15-20 air-yards: 2/6 (33.3-percent). Explosive: 9/15 (60.0-percent).

Great at five air yards or less. Five to 20 air yards is the need-for-improvement area, particularly intermediate (10-20). His explosive catch rate is fantastic, as you might expect.

Austin-Behind-the-line: 0/1 (0.0-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 1/3 (33.3-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 6/9 (66.7-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 2/3 (66.7-percent). 15-20 air-yards: 4/5 (80.0-percent). Explosive: 1/4 (20-percent).

Interestingly, Austin has been stronger in all the areas Pickens is not through Week 8. Five to 20 air yards are nice marks, encouragingly, while five yards or less and explosives are not nearly up to snuff. Of course, missed throws by the QB add important context, like the behind-the0line atrocious miss from Wilson for example. Very volatile though.

Jefferson-Behind-the-line: 1/1 (100-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 8/10 (80.0-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 3/3 (100-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 1/2 (50.0-percent). 15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). Explosive: 1/5 (20.0-percent).

Basically what I expected with Jefferson, solid at 10 air yards or less with diminished results the deeper he’s targeted downfield. Pittsburgh is getting way too little from its secondary WRs in explosive air yardage.

Here are the completions only heat map, along with most targeted and completed areas:

This visual really illustrates my last point further. While Pickens is one of the best deep-ball threats in the game, having another player who also offers it would really challenge defenses. Whether in house or not, it’s something I hope to see improve as Wilson gets more playing time, optimistically.

Pickens-Most-targeted-area: outside left numbers-sideline, four-nine air yards. Most completed area: left numbers-sideline, three-eight air yards.

Austin-Most-targeted-area: left numbers-slightly outside, three-nine air yards. Most completed area: left hash-left numbers, 11-17 air yards.

Jefferson-Most-targeted-area: right numbers-right sideline, three-seven air yards. Most completed area: right numbers-right sideline, four-five air yards.

Now for non-WRs, where four players have double-digit targets, breaking them down similarly:

Pat Freiermuth-Charted-Targets: 29 (second). Catches: 26 (second). Catch-Rate: 89.7 percent (second).

A reliable second target for Pittsburgh, Freiermuth has the second-best catch rate as the team’s primary middle-of-the-field receiver. He is a big reason the team has done more than stay afloat at 6-2, alleviating the noise for a WR2 for some. What hasn’t been utilized is explosive air yardage, frustratingly, and is a tool that Wilson and OC Arthur Smith hopefully utilize moving forward.

Najee Harris-Charted-Targets: 23 (fourth). Catches: 17 (third). Catch-Rate: 73.9 percent (fourth).

Of course, RBs are check-down options the vast majority of the time. We see that the connection has been too spotty, considering Harris’ longest air-yard target of 2024 is four. This included a drop last game, and while impressive magic happens when the ball in his hands (thankfully), here is hoping the missed opportunities get cleaned up the rest of the season.

Jaylen Warren-Charted-Targets: 16 (sixth). Catches: 13 (sixth). Catch-Rate: 81.3 percent (third).

Opposing takeaway for Pittsburgh’s RB2. More reliable hands but hasn’t provided the same explosiveness he spoiled us with last season. He has dealt with injuries, and things have looked better as of late, so hopefully he is one of the many players for whom the bye week was well timed. If so, look out, because pairing that with Harris’ best year to date would be scary in the open field.

Darnell Washington-Charted-Targets: 12 (last). Catches: 11 (last). Catch-Rate: 91.7 percent (first).

Atop the list of players Wilson has involved more is Mount Washington. Fantastic 90-plus catch rate, so the Steelers’ primary TEs are virtually snatching everything. Out of these four players (TEs and RBs), Washington has the only explosive air yard target, a severely overthrown seam ball by Fields that would have at least gotten the Steelers inside the red zone, if not more. Hopefully we see the TE position utilized more in this way moving forward.

Here are heat maps of all charted targets, along with completion rates by distance:

Freiermuth-Behind-the-line: 1/1 (100-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 18/18 (100-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 9/10 (90.0-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 2/5 (40.0-percent). 15-20 air-yards: 2/2 (100-percent). Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

Excellent in the short areas, as you’d expect. Intermediate (10-20 air yards) is where most of his incompletions are, though he caught both of his deepest targets past 15 yards.

Harris-Behind-the-line: 7/12 (58.3-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 10/11 (90.9-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

Behind the line is poor. Five of six incompletions to Harris have come there due to Fields accuracy issues. Hopefully that connection is stronger with Wilson the rest of the season.

Warren-Behind-the-line: 6/7 (85.7-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 7/7 (100-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 0/1 (0.0-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 0/1 (0.0-percent). 15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

Catching nearly everything at five air yards or less, but two incompletions on as many targets past five yards. Both were extended play/scramble drills from Wilson. One was inaccurate, and the other one came in Week 8 on an end-zone target, Warren making the catch but thrown slightly out of bounds.

Washington-Behind-the-line: 1/1 (100-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 8/8 (100-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 2/2 (100-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 15-20 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent). Explosive: 0/1 (0.0-percent).

Largely the flat-route king and letting the train that no DB wants to tackle get rolling for YAC. Perfect catch rate on all targets, including his longest air-yard catch last game, Wilson getting him the corner route where he stiff-armed a Giants defender on the way to an explosive 29-yard gain. Nearly tiptoed down the sideline for even more, potentially a house call. Hopefully his YAC dominance continues.

Here are the completions-only heat maps, along with most targeted and completed areas:

While by no means I expect this visual to rival the WR charts, the visual really illustrates my point and main takeaway on the TEs. While I agree short area and punishing defenders with their YAC ability should far and away be their utilization, they have only sprinkled in intermediate routes and barely touched explosive air yardage.

Freiermuth-Most-targeted-area: right hash-outside left hash, two-six air yards. Most completed area: right hash-outside left hash, three-six air yards.

Harris-Most-targeted-area: right numbers-slightly outside, behind the line AND left hash-right numbers, zero-three air yards. Most completed area: center-right numbers, zero-three air yards.

Warren-Most-targeted-area: left hash-left numbers, behind the line. Most completed area: same.

Washington-Most-targeted-area: right hash-slightly outside right numbers, one-four air yards. Most completed area: same.

There has been a lot to enjoy in Arthur Smith’s first season as OC and Pittsburgh’s offensive improvement. I hope you enjoyed the specifics on the passing game thus far and the potential changes that could maximize it even more.