Steelers Open 21-Day Practice Window For NT Montravius Adams

Ahead of a third-straight AFC North matchup, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be getting healthier.

The Steelers opened the 21-day practice window for nose tackle Montravius Adams Wednesday, the team announced.

Adams remains on the Reserve/Injured list and the Steelers have 21 days to activate him to their 53-man roster, or he will remain on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season.

The Steelers placed Montravius Adams on Injured Reserve on Oct. 22 ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants. Adams suffered a knee injury on the first play of the Steelers’ Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets. Prior to the matchup with the Jets, Adams appeared on that Friday’s injury report with a knee injury but was able to suit up for the game.

After placing Adams on IR, the Steelers added cornerback C.J. Henderson off the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Henderson was placed on IR on Nov. 16.

Before suffering the injury against the Jets, Adams was a solid rotational depth piece in the trenches defensively. On the season, he’s played 108 snaps and grades out at a 51.0 overall from Pro Football Focus, which includes a 40.8 against the run and a 57.7 as a pass rusher.

Adams has three pressures and a sack on the season, which came in Week 1 against Atlanta. He also has three run stops. His numbers and grades are down a bit from last season when he generated 15 pressures while playing 416 snaps.

His return to the roster would provide a solid boost to the Steelers along their defensive line as things really start to heat up down the stretch.