Steelers Open 2.5-Point Road Underdogs For Week 13 Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have another road trip within the AFC North next weekend, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1:00 PM/ET slot. The Week 13 odds have been published by multiple sportsbooks, and the Steelers are currently 2.5-point consensus underdogs to the Bengals on the road, per VSiN.

BetMGM, Caesars, and FanDuel all have the Steelers as 2.5-point underdogs while DraftKings opened at two-point underdogs.

Three points are typically given to the home team by default for home-field advantage, so the odds have a slight edge to the Steelers on a neutral site. The Steelers just dropped a game to the now 3-8 Cleveland Browns to fall to 8-3. Regardless of Monday Night Football’s outcome between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers will hold the AFC North division lead for the time being, but another loss next week has the potential to shake up the standings.

The Bengals are essentially in a situation where a loss would put them out of reasonable reach for a wild card spot in the playoffs. The Bengals are 4-7, and one more loss would make it very difficult to qualify, even if they win out from that point forward. Cincinnati is coming of its bye week, but the Steelers have a mini bye week after playing on Thursday Night Football.

The Bengals are probably the best 4-7 team you’ll ever see. They have lost a number of close games this season while putting up very impressive numbers on offense. They can score on any given play with the connection between QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Marr Chase. WR Tee Higgins is also back in the picture now after missing the last month with a quad injury.

The Steelers currently have the No. 18 ranked total offense with 328.0 yards per game and the No. 16 scoring offense with 22.9 points per game. They also have the No. 9 ranked total defense with 305.2 yards allowed per game and the No. 4 scoring defense with 16.9 points allowed per game.

The Steelers currently have the No. 9 ranked total offense with 354.3 yards per game and the No. 6 scoring offense with 27.0 points per game. They also have the No. 24 ranked total defense with 355.5 yards allowed per game and the No. 28 scoring defense with 26.9 points allowed per game.

The over/under is currently set at 46.5 points per game.