Steelers Officially Add DB Cam Sutton To 53-Man Roster

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cam Sutton has officially been added to the team’s 53-man roster and will be able to play in Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders, the NFL announced Monday. Because the team had an open roster spot, no corresponding move was needed to add Sutton to the roster.

The roster exemption for CB Cameron Sutton has now been lifted and he now counts on the 53-man active roster. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 4, 2024

His eight-game suspension ended last Tuesday, but the Steelers received a temporary roster exemption that ran through today, allowing him to not technically count against their 53. But that exemption had to end and Sutton placed on the 53 in order for him to officially play again.

The Steelers still have one remaining roster spot. It could be filled by LB Tyler Matakevich, who remains on IR but has been practicing since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.

Sutton signed a one-year deal with the Steelers this offseason. He was released by the Detroit Lions one year into a three-year contract following an offseason spent evading police before turning himself in on domestic battery charges. Initially a felony, he pled down and entered a pre-trial diversion program. While he avoided jail time, he didn’t avoid NFL punishment, commissioner Roger Goodell suspending him this summer for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Pittsburgh received backlash for signing Cam Sutton so quickly after being arrested and cut by the Lions. But Mike Tomlin said the team did their due diligence and felt comfortable signing him thanks to their six years together from 2017-2023. The Steelers’ third round draft pick in 2017, Sutton appeared in 84 games and made 39 starts for Pittsburgh over that span. He recorded 168 tackles and picked off eight passes, his role increasing from dime defender to starting outside corner throughout his career.

He’s unlikely to have an every down role in his second stint with the Steelers. But at the least, he’ll be a versatile chess piece who can play in sub-packages and may push rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. for slot snaps. Sutton has the ability to align all over the field, safety or corner. Eligible to be with the team during training camp, Sutton primarily worked in dime packages. He also spent time teaching young players like Bishop.

Our post-camp recap gave Sutton a B-grade.

“Cam Sutton left Pittsburgh as a corner. He returned as a safety. At least, that’s how Pittsburgh used him throughout camp, Sutton playing very little corner so as to not take reps away from Beanie Bishop Jr. and company. Sutton will probably end up playing a lot of slot corner after serving an eight-game suspension. But he has the IQ to play safety and dabbled there at the Senior Bowl coming out of Tennessee, not to mention playing there in post-snap rotations late in his Steelers career.

Sutton is an iffy tackler coming down in the alley, a little Patrick Peterson like, but he’s smart and in the right place. He also served as a mentor to Bishop throughout camp.”

No matter the role, he’s one of several reinforcements the team’s expected to have exiting their bye. In addition to him, C Zach Frazier, EDGE Nick Herbig, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, and QB Justin Fields could all return from their injuries for the Commanders’ game. Mike Tomlin will provide a health update during his Tuesday press conference.