Marczi: Steelers’ Long Pursuit Of WR2 Ends Not With A Bang But A Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ long quest to acquire a starting wide receiver ended with Mike Williams shortly before the trade deadline. They previously pursued names like Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams, ultimately landing on the player who became expendable to the team that acquired Adams. While Williams should make the Steelers better in 2024, it feels less like a bang and more like a whimper.

A former top-10 pick, Mike Williams was a top wide receiver talent once upon a time, even with no Pro Bowls to his name. A deep threat with multiple 1,000-yard seasons and a 10-touchdown year under his belt, he feels like a too-little, too-late addition for the Steelers.

And the fact that the Steelers gave up a fifth-round pick for Williams doesn’t help matters. A year ago, they swapped seventh-round picks for Allen Robinson II, also hoping to rekindle some fire in a 30-year-old former talent.

In the case of Mike Williams, he has not only seen diminishing returns but also diminishing health. He has played in all nine games for the Jets this year but has been slowed coming off a torn ACL. Robinson was coming off a foot injury last year, and never seemed over it for the Steelers.

In 301 offensive snaps this season with Aaron Rodgers, Williams has 12 catches for 166 yards and no touchdowns. He has a total of three explosive catches, with a long of 22 yards. Rodgers isn’t playing the role of mad bomber this year, posting a career low in intended air yards. But the Steelers are relying on the idea that Russell Wilson can get the most out of him down the stretch.

While that is fine in principle, a fifth-round pick (even a lower one) is a high price to find out. Now, Williams provides the Steelers with some valuable insulation at the wide receiver position. With George Pickens, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin III as their only real contributors, any injury would have been a significant blow.

And Williams is a different type of body at 6-4, well north of 200 pounds, with a contested-catch history. To his credit, he continues to hold up in that area, Pro Football Focus crediting him with five contested catches on seven targets this year. And he had the exact same numbers a year ago, which is a good sign for the Steelers. We have already talked about how Williams can be good for Russell Wilson’s “moon ball”.

To be clear, and to reiterate, the Steelers improved their offense in a meaningful way by acquiring Mike Williams. In doing so, they give themselves potentially a legitimate No. 2 WR rounding into form after a major injury. He enters an offense that can potentially play to his strengths, and all of that is good.

But considering the price they paid for him and the Steelers’ original targets, Williams feels like the consolation prize. And that’s okay—it’s better to be consoled than angry. But does this move the needle for a championship run? If so, not much.