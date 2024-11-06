Steelers ‘Have Proved Enough’ With Russell Wilson Starting To Win Division, Says Chris Long

The trade deadline has come and gone, and now the Pittsburgh Steelers need to solely focus on winning their division. They sit atop the AFC North, but the Baltimore Ravens are right on their heels. The Ravens look like a powerhouse as well. It’s tough to say who will ultimately emerge victorious. Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long sees more potential in the Ravens, but he’s not counting the Steelers out.

“The division could come down to Steelers [and] Ravens,” Long said recently on his Green Light podcast. “Who’s got a higher ceiling? The Ravens probably have a higher ceiling. But who could have the better playoff spot? You never know. I don’t think it’s a foregone conclusion. I think the Steelers have proved enough with Russell Wilson at the helm.”

Wilson has only played two games this year, and his competition wasn’t great, but he did a great job jumping on a moving train. The Steelers still have issues starting slowly and sputtering in the red zone, but overall, Wilson has made them better.

The Steelers still might need more to beat the Ravens though. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry are leading MVP candidates. The Ravens’ defense hasn’t been stellar, but they’ve tried to shore that unit up. The division might come down to the two games the Steelers and Ravens play against each other, starting in Week 11.

The Ravens likely do have a higher ceiling than the Steelers, but under the right circumstances, that could change. If the Steelers can win their division and get home-field advantage in some of their playoff games, they could go on a run. They will have to survive this upcoming stretch first.

For the rest of the season, the Steelers will be put to the test. They have all of their divisional games remaining, as well as games against the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs. Nothing about this stretch is going to be easy. They’re going to have a chance to prove that they are worthy of the AFC North crown.

Not that this is anything new for the Steelers. The division has often come down to them or the Ravens. Those two teams have been at their best when they’re both competitive. Iron sharpens iron, and whoever wins the AFC North will be battle tested.