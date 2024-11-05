Steelers Excited About ‘Getting Fully Loaded’ As Healthy Players Return After Bye

The Pittsburgh Steelers weathered the injury storm through the first half of the season, posting a 6-2 record. They are shaping up to have a strong second half of the season, benefitting from some significant reinforcements on both sides of the ball.

While the Steelers may not get everybody back this week, they should get some major components back. On the top of the list is C Zach Frazier, who has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury. Defensively, they are also getting CB Cameron Sutton on the field following an eight-game suspension.

“It just means we’re getting fully loaded now”, ILB Patrick Queen told reporters yesterday, via the Steelers’ website. “We always got confidence in anybody that steps on that field, but just having those guys back and how they were playing before, we know what we can do, especially in this back half of the season, knowing the games we got coming up. It’s a time to get into a rhythm, and we need to get in that rhythm quick”.

Queen expressed dissatisfaction with the Steelers’ defensive output through the first half of the season, insisting that they can still get a lot better. Having more pieces to work with and young players growing can help them reach those goals in November and December.

In addition to Sutton, the Steelers will also get OLB Nick Herbig back from injury, whether this week or next. He has missed the past three games, but should be nearing a return now, benefitting from the bye. With Alex Highsmith also back healthy, they can finally get back to exploiting a three-headed rush.

A potential boost to the special teams is also coming with Tyler Matakevich, who has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury. The Steelers are already on a great run in that phase of the game, and he will only help.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson has missed the past four games as well, but seems set to return. He was already practicing on a limited basis for the Steelers before the bye. In addition to playing running back, he is also their kick returner, and they can use a spark there.

So it’s not just offense and defense that is benefiting from second-half reinforcements. In Matakevich and Patterson, the Steelers’ special teams is also seeing an influx of talent. And I didn’t even mention that they can now use Justin Fields on offense, as they reportedly planned to.

Will having a healthy roster help take the Steelers to the next level as their schedule toughens? They have done surprisingly well holding up amid all the injuries, but that doesn’t mean they will stay fresh for the rest of the year. Now they have to run off the next nine games without a break, including an 11-day stretch with three games. They will have to lean on their depth at some point, so the returning players are insulating the roster at the perfect time.