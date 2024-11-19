Steelers ‘Current Running Favorite’ For QB Daniel Jones’ Next Landing Spot, Says Ben Solak

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two very capable quarterbacks on their roster right now, but the future of the position remains unclear with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both set to become free agents after the season. If one or both end up signing elsewhere, could the Steelers roll the dice on yet another reclamation project?

ESPN’s Ben Solak thinks that New York Giants QB Daniel Jones could be an option for the Steelers.

“I can see that future for Jones on a team with far better offensive infrastructure than he ever enjoyed with the Giants. I’ve heard the Jets mentioned, but I don’t really like how that feels,” Solak wrote. “I’m also keeping my eyes on the Steelers (current running favorite), Titans and Browns.”

Jones will be just 28 years old with a couple decent seasons under his belt throughout his six NFL seasons. The issue is, he hasn’t really been that healthy since 2022, and his play hasn’t been very good when he is.

Jones was just benched in favor of Tommy DeVito and demoted to QB3, essentially ending his tenure with the Giants. He started 10 games this season and has completed 216 passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions with an abysmal 2-8 record.

If you’re Jones or his agent, you might look at the Steelers as a golden opportunity. Especially if Fields ends up signing a decent contract in free agency because of his six weeks as the starter in Pittsburgh. They Steelers rehabbed Fields’ career trajectory and had an awful lot of people believing in him. Even if Wilson ends up re-signing after the season, he will be 36 years old and runs at an increased risk for missing time with injuries.

I personally don’t see this happening, but I can understand why people would connect the dots between the Steelers and Jones. One of the most stable franchises with great coaching and a young and improving offense is a great place for reclamation projects at quarterback, especially if Arthur Smith sticks around a couple more years.

Given how good of a season the Steelers are having, they won’t be in great position to draft a quarterback. Depending on Wilson and Fields in free agency, they very well could be in the veteran market once again.