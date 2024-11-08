Steelers Catch Break, Won’t Face New Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore

Days after making a major trade, the Washington Commanders won’t have new CB Marshon Lattimore this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Washington head coach Dan Quinn ruled Lattimore out due to the hamstring injury that’s bothered him the last several weeks.

It’s a big break for the Steelers to avoid a top-shelf corner like Lattimore. Instead, Washington will deploy a cornerback group that’s had some issues this season. Undersized rookie Mike Sainristil will continue to play on the outside opposite Benjamin St-Juste. Former first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes could also be in the mix, but he’s lost playing time amid continued struggles.

On the season, Washington ranks in the bott0m-third in pass defense. They’re 24th in completion percentage, 21st in yards per attempt, tied for 21st in passing scores, and have only intercepted three passes all season.

Washington sent 2025 third-, fourth-, and sixth-round selections to the New Orleans Saints for Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round pick hours before the trade deadline Tuesday, looking to bolster their defense for the rest of the season and beyond. But the team is being cautious and smart, making sure the injury doesn’t become longer-term and impact his ability to help the Commanders over the final few weeks and likely postseason bid.

In his final game with the Saints, Lattimore was inactive for the team’s Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

In addition to Lattimore, the Commanders could be without a couple other key pieces against the Steelers. OT Cornelius Lucas is in danger of missing the game with an ankle injury. If he sits out, rookie Brandon Coleman will get the nod. RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been hampered by a hamstring injury with his status questionable for the weekend. Even kicker Austin Seibert has been limited this week, leading Washington to bring in kickers as backup plans. But Seibert also kicked this week and seems to have a real chance to suit up.