Steelers-Bengals Week 13 Game Will Be Broadcast To Majority Of Country

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals have built a reputation over the years of being an intense rivalry, and it appears that the television networks are going to be selling that to fans on Sunday for the Week 13 slate. According to television broadcast maps from 506 sports, the Steelers-Bengals game will be shown to nearly the entire country, other than some regional areas where other games are going on.

Most of Yinz will get to see Steelers versus Bengals on Sunday. Here is the Week 13 TV coverage map for CBS Sports per @506sports #Steelers #NFL #HereWeGo https://t.co/kqYu1VN0ZD pic.twitter.com/5RD6L4UyqV — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 27, 2024

Kickoff time for the game is at 1:00 PM/ET. It will be the Steelers’ second-straight divisional game on the road. HBO’s Hard Knocks covering the entire AFC North will be starting just a couple days after this game is played, so there will be tons of behind-the-scenes coverage as well.

The Bengals are playing to keep their season alive at 4-7, but make no mistake about how good of a team they can be. Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP level, and Ja’Marr Chase is enjoying an Offensive Player of the Year-caliber season. They have lost a lot of close games, but they have been prolific on offense and can absolutely jump out to a big lead if the Steelers aren’t careful.

The Steelers have plenty to play for as well. For one, they don’t want to fall to 1-2 in the AFC North, and they certainly don’t want to stack losses in the month of December like they did last year. If the Steelers win, they will hold onto first place in the AFC North for at least two more weeks with the Ravens’ bye in Week 14.

This game will be called by CBS’ No. 2 broadcast team of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis with Evan Washburn on the sideline. That broadcast crew is well-acquainted with the Steelers at this point, calling several of their games this year. They will also call the Christmas game between the Steelers and visiting Kansas City Chiefs.