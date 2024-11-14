Steelers Beat Writers Keep Hope Alive For Justin Fields Package Debut Vs. Ravens

Since Russell Wilson took over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Fields hasn’t seen the field. Now, there’s nothing out of the ordinary if a team’s backup quarterback isn’t playing, of course. But the Steelers have talked about potentially using Fields in a package designed for him all along.

In fact, as recently as last Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin warned one should “always anticipate” the possibility of them using Justin Fields as long as he is on the roster. After all, there aren’t many players who have a combination of skills and genetics such as his. Russell Wilson has some mobility, but he would pull more than a calf muscle trying to imitate Fields.

It seems the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writers are among those who choose to “always anticipate” the potential Justin Fiels package. Both Ray Fittipaldo and Gerry Dulac left open the possibility of seeing it as early as this week against the Ravens. Asked if Tomlin held back the look for divisional games, Dulac responded in a chat, “Maybe. We’ll see”.

“I was thinking, ‘Okay, maybe they’re gonna debut it here against the Commanders’. They didn’t do that”, Fittipaldo mused on 93.7 The Fan about the Steelers using Justin Fields. “I think in certain situations you want to do that, but I’m still not taking [Wilson] off the field a lot. I think it really has to be calculated. But I was thinking about it during the Commanders game, and I think with an extra week to prepare for a good opponent, maybe we do see it this week”.

Beat writers actually get to watch practice, so they know whether or not the Steelers are showing them looks and packages in which they might be experimenting with Fields. Reporters knew the Steelers were practicing the fake punt they attempted against the Commanders, but they can’t talk or write about it. So if that means anything to you, feel free to let that entice your speculation.

Another thing to consider is the fact that the Steelers have a short week on deck. After playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they play the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. Tomlin likes to distribute reps more in such situations to save some wear and tear, and, well, Russell Wilson is old. Is it possible that Tomlin considers using Fields in a situation or two on Sunday with that in mind?

Honestly, probably not. At this point I’m not really buying the idea that the Justin Fields package is a thing. At least, it won’t be a thing unless Russell Wilson allows it to become a thing. As long as he’s cooking, the Steelers will leave their Justin Fields experiment in the laboratory.

But what do I know? I don’t even get to watch practice. We’re all making educated guesses here in the long run. I wouldn’t be surprised if we happen to see the Steelers trot Justin Fields out there. But I’m definitely not counting on them doing it.