Steelers’ Balanced Offense Keeping Defenses ‘Guessing,’ Calvin Austin Says

Although it’s only a two-game sample size, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been on fire since QB Russell Wilson took over in Week Seven. Since then, the Steelers have averaged 31.5 points per game. And it would probably be even higher if two touchdowns weren’t wiped off the board against the New York Giants.

One reason for the Steelers’ offensive improvement is the balance between the rushing attack and the passing game. The Steelers have been successful in both, which has not allowed defenses to overcommit to one or the other. This has defenses on their heels.

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III was recently on the WDVE Morning Show and talked about how defenses are beginning to respect the Steelers’ offense more.

“Our running game has been great so far, and it’s gonna continue to get better,” said Austin. “And once we put the run pressure on them, and then when you add the deep ball with that, it just makes it very hard to stop. Because, you know, to stop the run game teams usually either bring a safety down, bring an extra big guy into the game and then, boom, we can hit ’em right over the top…I just kind of felt as if you could feel just almost like the defense is guessing, and they’re just like holding on.”

The Steelers’ run game has been great all season except for a couple of games. Going into the season, everyone knew Pittsburgh’s run game was going to be their calling card, but the addition of the explosive passing game with Wilson is really a sight to behold.

With Wilson at quarterback, the Steelers’ offense is averaging 158 rushing yards per game and 259.5 passing yards per game. Teams have simply been unable to stop both, which has led to dominant offensive performances. As Austin pointed out, a big reason for that is the Steelers’ ability to play off the defense.

If the defense brings in an extra defensive lineman or plays eight in the box, Wilson can throw the ball downfield to one of his receivers for a big game. If the defense respects Wilson’s “moon ball” and keeps the box light, RB Najee Harris can run wild. Harris is averaging an impressive 5.45 yards per carry since Wilson took over at quarterback.

Pittsburgh’s offense can still reach even greater heights. This week, Pittsburgh traded for WR Mike Williams, who could help stretch defenses even more. Adding him to the mix makes the “moon ball” even more of a threat, as in his last fully healthy season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, he averaged 14.2 yards per reception.

Defense may win championships, but in 2024, the NFL is an offensive league. Pittsburgh has to keep up with the likes of the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills in the AFC, and a big reason they have had a tough time winning in recent years a lack off offense. It seems that may be changing now, and a huge reason for that is because they keep defenses guessing.