Steelers 2024 Offensive Charting – First Eight Games

We are at approximately the midway point of the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers season. Let’s revisit our weekly offensive charting and pull out the numbers for the season. We will go through the first eight games and share any numbers that stand out or might seem interesting.

Through eight games, the offense has been on the field for 544 offensive plays, 45 more plays than in 2023 through the same eight-game period. That includes kneeldowns (5) and plays negated by penalty (38). Twenty-six of those negated plays were from offensive penalties.

There have been 237 running plays and 260 passing plays, including all attempts, sacks, scrambles, and spikes. In 2023, there were 187 running plays and 306 passing plays.

Personnel Groupings

In year one, with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the number of different groupings diminished. Last year, the team used ten different personnel groups through eight games.

Personnel Group Count Percent of Plays Runs Passes Aborted plays Plays Negated by Penalty 02 1 0.2% 0 1 0 0 11 274 50.4% 95 160 2 17 12 146 26.8% 67 77 1 1 13 109 20.0% 68 36 0 5 14 9 1.7% 7 2 0 0 V32 5 0.9% 5 0 0 0

When Smith was hired, we knew he had an affinity for multiple tight end sets, and the numbers show just that. The use of multiple tight ends is at 49.6 percent. In 2023, the team used multiple tight end sets on approximately 24 percent through the first eight games. That’s a huge increase.

Quarterbacks

There was a complete overhaul in the quarterback room, and to this point, the production has been obvious. Here is the comparison from last season to this season.

2023 – Seven passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 1 rushing touchdown (Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky)

2024 – Eight Passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 6 rushing touchdowns (Justin Fields, Russell Wilson)

An increase of six touchdowns and 5 fewer interceptions.

Play action plays in 2023 – 42 plays—26 for 39 (67 percent) for 285 yards and two touchdowns. They also scrambled twice for seven yards and were sacked once. In 2024, the Steelers have essentially doubled that number with 83 plays. They are 46 of 67 (68.7 percent) for 523 yards and two touchdowns. They scrambled nine times for 37 yards and were sacked seven times.

Facing a blitz in 2023 – 63. The Steelers were 30 for 59 (50.8 percent) for 447 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. There were four sacks for -36 yards. In 2024, over 60 plays, they went 34 for 49 (69.4 percent) for 495 yards and three touchdowns. They scrambled three times for 20 yards and were sacked eight times.

No Huddle in 2023 – 36. The results include 8 carries for 22 yards (2.75 yards per carry) running the ball. Throwing the ball, they were 18 for 22 (81.8 percent) for 154 yards and 1 interception. That is 8.56 yards per completion. There was one spike, one scramble for 5 yards, and three sacks for -28 yards. This season, there were 97 plays with 32 carries for 155 yards (4.84 ypc). They were 36 of 57 (63.2 percent) when passing for 464 yards and one touchdown. That is 12.9 yards per completion. There was one spike, one scramble for three yards and five sacks for a loss of 25 yards.

Pre-snap movement of any kind in 2023 – 269 plays. That was 53.9 percent of the plays. In 2024, that number increased to 342 plays or 62.9 percent. An increase of nine percent.

Man in motion at the snap in 2023 – 105 (21 percent). They ran the ball 65 percent of the time with a man in motion. In 2024, that number is down to 85 (15.6 percent) running the ball, 65.9 percent of the plays.

Empty formation 2023 – 19 times. They were 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) for 63 yards (seven yards per completion). In 2024, they ran 28 plays, going 13 of 21 (61.9 percent) for 125 yards (9.6 yards per completion). There were also four designed quarterback runs for 33 yards and two scrambles for 23 with one sack.

Where Do They Throw It?

Here is a look at the dispersal of dropbacks over the last two seasons.

Row Labels 2023 % in 2023 2024 % in 2024 % Change Outside Left Numbers 77 28.84% 79 30.38% 1.55% Left Numbers to Left Hash 34 12.73% 25 9.62% -3.12% Between Hashes 16 5.99% 16 6.15% 0.16% Right Hash to Right Numbers 38 14.23% 36 13.85% -0.39% Outside right Numbers 77 28.84% 62 23.85% -4.99% Scrambles 7 2.62% 19 7.31% 4.69% Spike 1 0.37% 2 0.77% 0.39% Sacks 17 6.37% 21 8.08% 1.71%

Interestingly, the biggest increase is in the number of scrambles. There is a slight increase in throws outside the number to the left and a larger decrease in throws outside to the right.

Now, here is a look at where the throws went based on depth.

Direction 2023 % of 2023 2024 % of 2024 % change Deep Left 13 5.40% 20 9.22% 3.82% Deep Middle 12 5.00% 4 1.84% -3.16% Deep Right 15 6.20% 15 6.91% 0.71% Short Left 89 36.90% 75 34.56% -2.34% Short Middle 27 11.20% 31 14.29% 3.09% Short Right 85 35.30% 72 33.18% -2.12%

Here are the direction numbers broken out by Fields and Wilson with the yardages. You’ll see that Wilson’s deep ball production has been much better than that of Fields.

Fields Wilson Direction Count of DIR Sum of YDS Count of DIR Sum of YDS Deep Left 16 207 4 152 Deep Middle 3 16 1 0 Deep Right 10 64 5 123 Short Left 54 313 21 120 Short Middle 25 222 5 24 Short Right 52 299 20 123 Grand Total 160 1,121 56 542

A deep pass is anything thrown 16 or more yards downfield.

Deep totals are equal (40 to 39), but the percentage of the total passes in 2024 is slightly higher. Last season there were 40 of 241 throws (16.6%) to the deep area. This season is 39 of 217 (18%).

2023 – 12 of 40 for 348 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions

2024 – 18 of 39 for 582 yards with one touchdown.

Running Backs

The Steelers came into this season with the best offensive line depth they have had in quite a while. This is a good thing, too, because injuries have hit that part of the team hard. However, the run game has been strong, especially heading into the bye week.

Najee Harris has hit the 100-yard mark in three consecutive games and is at his best running pace in his career.

Year Att Yds Y/A TD Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 2021 150 541 3.61 4 52 40 289 7.23 2 2022 108 361 3.34 1 28 24 112 4.67 2 2023 100 382 3.82 2 21 15 101 6.7 0 2024 136 592 4.35 2 24 17 152 8.94 0

Jaylen Warren dealt with injuries early in this season but is starting to come on in the last couple of weeks.

Year Att Yds Y/A TD Tgt Rec Yds Y/R TD 2022 29 153 5.28 0 14 12 88 7.33 0 2023 56 263 4.7 1 35 29 209 7.21 0 2024 41 151 3.68 0 14 12 67 5.58 0

The rushing success rate is based on a percentage of yards gained per down. It is 40 percent on first down, 60 percent on second down, and 100 percent on third down and fourth down. Currently, Harris is at a 46.3 (a 2.3 percent increase) percent success rate, and Warren is at 34.1 percent.

The receiving success rate is based on the same percentages, with Harris at 37.5 and Warren at 28.6.

Here is a look at yards gained by the direction they run. This includes carries by Cordarrelle Patterson, Aaron Shampklin, and Jonathan Ward and designed runs by the quarterbacks and receivers.

2023 2024 DIRECTION Count of DIR Sum of YDS YPA Count of DIR Sum of YDS YPA Left End 9 59 6.56 22 119 5.41 Left Tackle 26 134 5.15 33 95 2.88 Left Guard 31 96 3.10 49 210 4.29 Middle 47 184 3.91 35 145 4.14 Right Guard 18 61 3.39 34 163 4.79 Right Tackle 21 91 4.33 39 179 4.59 Right End 6 20 3.33 25 87 3.48 Grand Total 158 645 4.08 237 998 4.21

From the left guard, all the way to the right end showed improvement over last year.

Wide Receivers

Diontae Johnson was traded away, making George Pickens the top dog.

In 2023, Pickens was used more throughout the route tree, and his numbers increased. This season, he has been the main target, as expected, but without the co-pilot he had last season.

2023 2024 DIRECTION Count of DIR Sum of YDS Count of DIR Sum of YDS Deep Left 7 85 13 245 Deep Middle 3 127 1 0 Deep Right 9 85 5 101 Short Left 21 143 20 106 Short Middle 7 33 3 8 Short Right 13 48 16 84 Grand Total 60 521 58 544

The deep targets were exactly the same at 19, with an improvement in 49 total yards. Overall, the numbers are similar to last season.

Behind Pickens, it has been a struggle most of the season. Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III did show some potential in the last game, and hopefully, that will continue going forward.

Jefferson Austin DIRECTION Count of DIR Sum of YDS Count of DIR Sum of YDS Deep Left 1 0 3 85 Deep Middle 0 0 3 16 Deep Right 4 36 2 0 Short Left 4 33 9 39 Short Middle 2 18 3 80 Short Right 9 52 5 37 Grand Total 20 139 25 257

Last year, Allen Robinson had 11 more targets than Jefferson but just 15 more yards.

Austin has 3 fewer targets this season with 95 more yards.

Tight Ends

As previously stated, Smith likes to use tight ends—a lot of them. Five have been on the roster for the last few weeks. Four of the tight ends have been targeted, and the group as a whole has as many touchdowns as the wide receivers (4).

Pat Freiermuth is the main recipient, although his targets are down from 2022 (he was injured for four of the first eight games last season.

Darnell Washington is thankfully being utilized as a receiver. Sparingly but more than last season. He has already set career highs in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Freiermuth Washington DIRECTION Count of DIR Sum of YDS Count of DIR Sum of YDS Deep Left 1 29 1 0 Deep Middle 0 0 0 0 Deep Right 1 21 1 29 Short Left 12 94 3 12 Short Middle 10 93 0 0 Short Right 8 44 7 79 Grand Total 32 281 12 120

Connor Heyward is not getting the targets but has scored. Last season, he had 22 targets and fourteen receptions through eight games. This year, he has six and four.

MyCole Pruitt is more of a blocker with just two receptions on three targets.

Offensive Line

The offensive line has dealt with many injuries, which has led to ten different offensive linemen taking snaps.

Player LT LG OC RG RT Other Zach Frazier 358 Ryan McCollum 148 1 Dan Moore 496 1 Mason McCormick 80 249 13 Calvin Anderson 10 Isaac Seumalo 240 Spencer Anderson 185 63 4 Troy Fautanu 49 Broderick Jones 457 James Daniels 194

Let’s look at the penalties. At this time last year, the offensive line had 12 in total. This year, that number is a touch higher, at 14.