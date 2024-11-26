Starkey: Minkah Fitzpatrick A ‘Flat Out Disappoinment’

While EDGE T.J. Watt is feeling the heat after a poor showing against the Cleveland Browns Thursday night, fans and analysts have questioned FS Minkah Fitzpatrick all season long. Still without an interception for what’s approaching two full calendar years, 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Starkey didn’t hold back in his assessment of Fitzpatrick’s play this season.

“Minkah Fitzpatrick is a flat out disappointment,” he told Bob Pompeani Monday afternoon.

Pittsburgh moved Fitzpatrick to his home at free safety to help him impact the passing game after seeing a too-large box role in 2023. Fitzpatrick has often taken away the deep ball over the middle but hasn’t made his patented splash plays he did throughout his first four seasons.

Last season carried the excuses of injury and misuse. He appeared in only 10 games and couldn’t finish them all due to recurring leg injuries. Because the Steelers lacked an every down strong safety, Fitzpatrick was forced to take that role. He played about 20-percent of his snaps near the line of scrimmage, muting his passing game impact.

In 2024, his box rate is wildly different. Per our charting, he’s been in the box on just 2.8-percent of his snaps. The interceptions haven’t come with it. Much of his value is hard to quantify, quarterbacks turning down throws in his airspace, and he’s still been an excellent tackler. Josh Carney has him down for a 7.6-percent missed tackle rate. Of non-defensive linemen, only Elliott has a better rate (1.4-percent).

Though Fitzpatrick has made the occasional play in coverage, a strong sideline breakup against New York Giants WR Darius Slayton, he hasn’t made the highlight reel plays he’s accustomed to racking up. Over the past two weeks, he’s been matched up on tight ends on third down and has given up key completions to Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and Cleveland’s David Njoku. He also was in the area on the Browns’ crucial 3rd and 7 conversion late in Thursday’s win over the Steelers. According to our charting, he’s allowed 80-percent of his targets to be completed and nearly 200 yards.

“He’s given up a lot…I don’t think they’re ignoring him the whole game. This isn’t Darrelle Revis in college. ” Starkey said.

As is often the case on drivetime radio, Starkey’s take is general and lacks nuance. But there comes a point where Fitzpatrick’s drought of splash plays can’t go unnoticed. He’s as anxious as anyone to make a player and noted he could take more chances, though it comes at the cost of potentially allowing big plays. Fitzpatrick is the lid of a No. 4 scoring defense and should be given credit for it but clearly, he’s capable of producing more than he has.