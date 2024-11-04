‘Sneaky High-End Wide Receiver:’ Orlovsky Thinks Steelers Should Trade For Darius Slayton

The NFL trade deadline is looming large in everyone’s minds. Pittsburgh Steelers fans are desperate for general manager Omar Khan to make a move. It’s been no secret that the Steelers have been looking to add a wide receiver since trading Diontae Johnson. That effort continues in the days leading up to the trade deadline with the Steelers looking at every option. Could their attention turn to New York Giants WR Darius Slayton?

The Steelers got to see Slayton up close and personal when they defeated the New York Giants, 26-18, in Week 8. Slayton was targeted seven times and had four catches for 108 yards. And the Giants certainly could be sellers at the trade deadline after falling to 2-7 courtesy of a 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. So the opportunity could be there, and Dan Orlovsky would pounce on that chance if he were calling the shots in Pittsburgh.

“I would call the New York Giants and see if they’d be willing to trade Darius Slayton,” Orlovsky said on Monday’s episode of Get Up on ESPN. “I think Darius Slayton is a sneaky high-end wide receiver in this league. He can win one-on-one. He’s got vertical speed.”

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants would need a major trade offer to consider dealing Slayton. But Slayton is actually third in both targets and receptions among Giants wide receivers in 2024. He’s behind rookie Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson. But he has more yards than Robinson (469 to 343) and leads all receivers on the team in yards per reception (14.7). Nabers is second but is 3.6 yards per catch behind.

Slayton is still 27 and doesn’t turn 28 until just after the new year. So it’s easy to understand why the Giants would want to hold on to him. He’s a young and explosive receiver with a career average of 15.1 yards per reception. But he’s also the third-most targeted receiver on the team.

And perhaps most significant of all, Slayton is an impending free agent. Do the Giants want to let him walk for free? Or do they have plans to re-sign him? The albatross around the Giants’ proverbial neck is QB Daniel Jones. He’s completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,880 yards (6.2 yards per attempt), eight touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. He’s also been sacked 27 times and fumbled four times.

The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract before the start of the 2023 league year. At some point, the Giants need to move on from Jones. So the question is whether they want more draft capital or keep productive players like Slayton on the roster.

“He’s not necessarily a household name, he’s just a damn good receiver,” Rex Ryan said in response to Orlovsky. “He’s been the best receiver for the Giants for years. This is a guy who can beat coverage, and he’s a pro. We’ve seen him, this guy, man. He gets catches for the Giants when no one else does.”

The Steelers could certainly use a productive, explosive receiver opposite George Pickens. Slayton would be a home-run threat every time QB Russell Wilson launches a moonball. The only other issue is that Slayton was being evaluated for a concussion during the Giants-Commanders game.

But if Darius Slayton is healthy and the Steelers can swing a trade without breaking the proverbial bank, it’s easy to see how he would become an impact wide receiver in Pittsburgh.