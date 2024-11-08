Scouting Report: How To Attack The Commanders’ Run Defense

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, scouting the Washington Commanders’ defense.

Alex’s Schematic Report

Commanders’ Run Defense

The run defense hasn’t been very good this year. Looking at big-picture numbers, the Commanders are allowing 143 yards per game. That’s 29th in the league, surprising given how much they’ve played with a lead this season sitting at 7-2. They’re also allowing 5.1 yards per carry. That’s even worse at 31st in the NFL. And they’ve given up nine rushing scores on the year, though that number isn’t nearly as concerning as the others.

As a unit, they’ve allowed 41 runs of 10-plus yards. That’s 31st with only the Indianapolis Colts giving up more.

The top tackler is veteran LB Bobby Wagner. Even at 34, he’s going to post another 100-tackle season, meaning he’ll have one in each of his 13 NFL seasons. Reuniting with Dan Quinn, Wagner leads Washington with 76 tackles, far ahead of second place. He essentially never leaves the field, logging 98 percent of the snaps. Safety Jeremy Chinn (whom Pittsburgh had interest in this offseason) and LB Frankie Luvu are tied with 54 tackles. Rookie corner Mike Sainristil has posted 44 of them.

Washington runs a four-down front but often is in sub-packages in a 4-2-5.

What’s most interesting and striking about the Commanders is the significant amount of two-high they play. Against 11 personnel (three-receiver sets), they’re almost always playing two-high. Even on early downs that are high-probability run moments, like this 3rd and 1 against the New York Giants last week. The box count is still even, 6 on 6, but it can create lanes, especially against gap schemes where the line gains a blocker pulling.

I’d be in a lot of 11 personnel here and have the confidence to run in those 6v6 fronts, especially if Darnell Washington can pick up extra snaps as the lone tight end.

Against 12 personnel, they’ll often present two-high and then spin down last second. So be aware of that late add-on of the safety getting in the box. Could be a chance to run play-action to combat it.

It’s no surprise against two-high that they two-gap. With an extra man in the box, they’ll slant and one-gap up front.

Some other defensive stats for the Commanders. They’re 11th in points per game, allowing 21. Their outcomes have often been really good or really poor. In three games, they’ve allowed 30-plus points and in four others, given up no more than 15 points.

On third down, they’re below-average. Giving up 41.8 percent of third-down conversions (22nd) and 69.2 percent in the red zone (28th). As a defense, they’ve created just eight takeaways, less than one per game. However, they’ve recorded at least one in six-straight games.

Commanders’ Pass Defense

Secondary has been just ok, Washington allowing high completion rates (68.1 percent, 24th) and yards per attempt (7.4, 21st) with 14 passing scores (tied 21st). Also have picked off just three passes. The one positive stat is they’re top 10 in sacks with 24. Their pressure and blitz rates mirror each other and rank ninth leaguewide. Blitzing 28.9-percent of the same, they are generating pressure 26.4 percent of the time.

DE Dante Fowler leads the way with 6.5 sacks though DE Dorance Armstrong is tops with in QB hits (10). Luvu, an off-ball linebacker, has four sacks. Their defensive backs have just two combined interceptions, CBs Mike Sainristil and Emmanuel Forbes the two responsible.

Coverage-wise, they play a lot of Cover 2 on early downs and man up to play Cover 1/Cover 1 Lurk on third down out of their pressure packages. Here are looks at each.

It’s an active and energetic defense with a lot of pre-snap movement on passing downs. Identify No. 92 Dorance Armstrong. He’ll stand up, drop, and bounce around. Their blitz packages involve LB wraps and stunts. Also alert their Fire X with two linebackers trading A-gaps. Will put pressure on C Zach Frazier and the Steelers’ running backs, most often Jaylen Warren.

Last thing. They do a nice job defending the screen and boot game. Mess things up and aren’t easily fooled. Some examples.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their bye week and now travel to Washington to play the 7-2 Commanders, who are on a run with rookie QB Jayden Daniels at the helm. Washington’s defense ranks 11th in the league in total points allowed and 14th in total yards allowed. They rank fifth overall against the pass but are near the bottom of the league when it comes to their run defense (29th).

Defensive Line

The Commanders are led up front by No. 94 Daron Payne, who has been a stout interior defender for Washington since coming into the league as a first-round pick in 2018. Payne is an athletic defensive lineman who can rush the passer as well as stuff the run thanks to his strength and leverage, The 6-3, 320-pounder has that combination of strength and athleticism you want in an interior defender. He’s only posted 1.5 sacks through nine games this season, but he a force to be reckoned with and must be accounted for by the offensive line.

Starting beside Payne is rookie No. 95 Jer’Zhan Newton. The 6-2,295-pounder is slightly undersized for the position, but he makes up for it with his hand usage and first-step quickness. The second-round pick out of Illinois has made 20 total stops on the season along with two tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery, providing an aggressive presence as a pass rusher who can shoot gaps against the run.

Backing up Payne and Newton are No. 98 Phildarian Mathis and No. 64 Sheldon Day. Mathis has more prototypical size (6-4, 312 pounds) and has been rotating in for 35% of the defensive snaps while Day has played only 74 defensive snaps on the season as an undersized run plugger.

EDGE

Starting on the edges for Washington are No. 92 Dorance Armstrong and No. 99 Clelin Ferrell. Armstrong came over from the Cowboys this offseason and has posted three sacks. Providing strong run defense to set the edge, he also has the power to walk back opposing blockers in the pocket. Ferrell is a former first-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders who has become a journeyman after flaming out there, but he has good size and the length to set the edge as a run defender. He’s posted two sacks and three tackles for loss on the year.

Rotating in on the edge is No. 6 Dante Fowler, who also has some pedigree, being a first-round pick back in 2015. He has bounced around the league as a pass-rush specialist. He leads the Commanders with 6.5 sacks and has eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one pass deflection, and an interception returned for a touchdown. He has a quick get off on the snap and will be the man Pittsburgh’s offensive tackles need to key on Sunday. No. 96 Jalyn Holmes also provides depth on the edge.

Linebackers

The Commanders added a first-ballot HOF at linebacker this offseason by signing No. 54 Bobby Wagner. The nine-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection led the league in tackles last season and has 76 total stops this year along with six tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection. Wagner is a downhill thumper who sniffs out the running game and still has some juice to run sideline to sideline in pursuit of the ball carrier.

Starting alongside Wagner is No. 4 Frankie Luvu, who came over from Carolina this offseason and has been making plays all over the field. Luvu has 54 total stops, four tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections. He has the speed to run with backs and tight ends in coverage as well as chase the ball carrier or quarterback in pursuit.

Providing depth for Washington at linebacker are No. 32 Mykal Walker, No. 57 Nick Bellore, No. 45 Dominique Hampton and No. 58 Jordan Magee. Walker, the former Steelers, has only played 43 defensive snaps while Bellore is primarily a special teams ace.

Cornerbacks

The Commanders pulled off a big-time trade prior to the deadline, acquiring No. 23 Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. Lattimore is nursing a hamstring injury, and his status for Sunday is up in the air. Still, Lattimore is one of the better cover corners in the league when healthy, having 15 career interceptions. He has allowed a 54.5% completion rate and zero touchdowns this season.

The Commanders also have No. 25 Benjamin St-Juste, who has great size and length for the position (6-3, 200 pounds) and is a willing defender in run support He isn’t as great with quick transitions and can get shaken by nuanced route runners but is the ideal guy you want covering the likes of George Pickens and Mike Williams. Starting in the nickel is rookie No. 0 Mike Sainristil, whom Pittsburgh showed a lot of interest in during the 2024 pre-draft cycle. He has 44 tackles, five pass deflections, and a pick so far this season. He’s also been picked on a fair amount, allowing a 73.0% completion rate and four passing touchdowns.

Providing depth for Washington are No. 24 Michael Davis, No. 13 Emmanuel Forbes, and No. 1 Noah Igbinoghene with Forbes being a former first-round pick. Forbes has fallen out of favor this season, starting just one game while playing 37 percent of the defensive snaps. Igbinoghene is also a former first-round pick who plays a lot in Washington’s sub-package defense. He is quick to rally to the football in run support along with having five pass deflections on the year.

Safeties

No. 11 Jeremy Chinn, who came over with Luvu from Carolina this offseason, gives Washington a big-bodied, athletic safety (6-3, 220 pounds) who does well playing in the box as a strong safety/sub-package linebacker. Chinn has 54 total stops, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection on the season. He provides sound run defense but is exploitable in pass coverage.

Starting opposite of Chinn at free safety is No. 20 Quan Martin. A former second-round pick, Martin has good range on the back end and operates as the deep centerfielder for the defense, posting two picks and seven pass deflections last season. He hasn’t allowed a touchdown this season in coverage, but his completion percentage against is higher than in 2023, and he has less splash plays compared to a season ago.

Providing depth at safety are No. 39 Jeremy Reaves, who is a core special teamer, No. 35 Percy Butler, who has started three games this season and has played 42% of the defensive snaps, as well as No. 22 Darrick Forest and No. 40 Tyler Owens.