Scouting Report: Commanders Offense Is Downright Fun

As we’ve been doing for many years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual player standpoint. Like last year, Josh Carney and I will cover the opposing team’s offense. I will focus on the scheme, Josh on the players.

Today, our scouting report on the Washington Commanders’ offense.

Alex’s Scheme Report

Commanders’ Run Game

The Commanders have benefitted from playing with a lead but they’re a run-first team that’s been highly successful on the ground. On the season, they rank third in rushing yards per game averaging 163.9-yards. Their efficient, too, fifth-best at 5.0 YPC. And their 15 rushing touchdowns top the league.

On the year, Washington is second in rushing attempts with 293. Some of that is skewed to having a late lead, but even through the first three quarters, the Commanders are first league-wide with 215 rushes. No one else is even at 200.

RB Brian Robinson is their lead back with 101 carries. He has 461 yards on the ground and a healthy six rushing scores. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels is a big part of their run game with 82 carries, 459 yards and four touchdowns. It’s a mix of designed and improvised runs, but much of the designed stuff comes on early downs. He has 18 designed rushes on first down this season. Less so on third down (granted, fewer chances), where he only has four.

Former Los Angeles Charger Austin Ekeler has 50 carries for nearly 300 yards while one-time Steeler Jeremy McNichols has also found a home with three rushing scores on 34 attempts. In the greatest mark of their efficiency, all four of their top runners – Robinson, Daniels, Ekeler, and McNichols – have a success rate above 50-percent. They’re the only NFL team with four such players (minimum 30 attempts) while only two others, Kansas City and Atlanta, even have three.

On the year, they have 36 runs of 10-plus yards. That’s sixth in the NFL.

Schematically, their run game is varied under OC Kliff Kingsbury and really fun to watch. It starts with the quarterback run game and the mesh point. A ton of read option and variations off it. They work out of pistol to better disguise the direction.

Several examples here. Being able to still be aggressive and stop the run out of these looks is going to be key and an area the Steelers’ defense has struggled.

Their base run game is split zone, but they’re willing to mix it up with a bunch of different concepts. There’s even some Wildcat in there with Daniels as the running back in short-yardage situations. Or this attempted single wing look that got called back by penalty.

They will use a sixth offensive lineman in ex-Steelers OT Trent Scott (No.73), who even caught a touchdown earlier this year on the goal line. While this offense is high-flying, they use a lot of 12 personnel with two tight ends. Also a lot of Pony with two running backs, a guy like Ekeler who can align all over. Wonder how Pittsburgh will approach those looks? Will they stay in base, nickel, or use big nickel with three safeties?

Some other stats: They’re third in scoring this season averaging 29.2 points per game. If that holds, it’ll be the first time they’ve finished top three there since 1999. Washington has scored at least 20 points in eight of their nine games and 30-plus in four of them.

Situationally, they’re great on third down (45.9-percent, third), but like Pittsburgh, struggle in the red zone. They’re 26th at 51.2-percent.

A huge reason why they’re 7-2 is because they take care of the football. They’ve turned it over only three times through nine games, easily the fewest in football. Those came in Weeks 4 and 5, meaning they haven’t given it away in four-straight games. They have fumbled 11 times this year, second-most, so maybe a little bit of luck going their way, but they’ve done a great job not turning the ball over.

Commanders’ Pass Game

First rounder Jayden Daniels has turned this franchise around similar to what C.J. Stroud did for the Houston Texans out of the gate last season. He’s having a great season. Daniels is completing 71.5-percent of his passes (third in the NFL) with nine touchdowns and two picks. His 106.7 QB rating is fifth in the league. In fact, if those numbers remain the same at the end of his rookie year, he’ll have the highest-completion percentage and QB rating ever by a rookie. He’s been sacked 17 times.

As a team, they’re second in completion percentage, fifth in YPA, and tied-third in interceptions. Only the Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers have thrown less, one apiece.

Terry McLaurin remains the team’s top receiver. He’s caught 42 passes for 598 yards and six touchdowns. In three games, he’s gone over 100-yards and twice, he’s scored two times in the same game. He’s responsible for six of their 11 touchdowns. TE Zach Ertz is second in receptions (33), yards (350), and has chipped in a score. Ekeler is key in the passing game with 22 grabs. And big-bodied WR Noah Brown is a downfield threat with 22 grabs, 318 yards, and one touchdown.

As a team, Washington has 30 completions for 20-plus yards. That’s tied for sixth in the NFL.

Schematically, they’re creative here, too. One thing that stuck out to me is how much empty they run. Don’t have the percentage, but it has to be among the most in football. They also present a lot of 4×1 looks that you don’t see as often out of empty. It’s usually 3×2. Really want to flood one side of the field and create a short field and space to the backside.

They also use plenty of 2×2 sets with twin receivers to one side. Have a clear run and pass side. Will Pittsburgh travel a corner, drop down a safety, or walk out a linebacker to play the overhang? Want to see what the Steelers’ answers are.

Will see vertical divide routes to also stretch and put in conflict zone defenses like Pittsburgh often runs, especially out of empty.

And have to defend all the creative things they do in the low red zone. That’ll be key.

Josh’s Individual Report

It’s Commanders week, Steelers fans!

What once was expected to be a relatively easy matchup when the schedule dropped now looks like a rather daunting game on the schedule as the Steelers prepare to hit the road for a huge matchup against the red-hot Commanders, led by star rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

When it comes to the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, Daniels is right up there alongside Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson. Daniels is having one heck of a start to his career in the NFL.

He’s not turning the ball over, is making big plays with his arm and legs and has helped the Commanders’ offense take off under first-year coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Daniels’ mobility is a great trait for him, which has allowed him to make plays out of structure, extending plays and creating splash down the field.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin highlighted Daniels’ “prudent” use of mobility for the Commanders, and that will be a big challenge for the Steelers, one that they haven’t really had to worry about this season.

The Commanders aren’t shy about utilizing Daniels as a runner. They’ll scheme things up for him, especially in the red zone, and they have given him the freedom to pull the ball down and run when he sees an opening.

While Daniels is very dangerous as a runner and has made some remarkable plays on the season with his legs, his arm is his calling card. He’s made some dynamic throws this season, pushes the ball down the field and has great accuracy.

He can drop balls in a bucket 40 and 50 yards down the field and doesn’t hesitate to take chances. Pretty special, too, considering he’s avoiding bad decisions and turnovers. He has just five turnover worthy plays on the season.

Just an absurd throw to wide receiver Dyami Brown against the Cleveland Browns for the 41-yard touchdown. Great accuracy, read the field well and never hesitated to let it rip.

Daniels is playing great football right now and should be in the MVP discussion. Huge test for the Steelers.

While Daniels gets all the notoriety offensively, and rightfully so, the Commanders are underrated at the skill positions and fit together very well.

In the backfield, Brian Robinson Jr. should return this week from a hamstring injury and will give the Commanders a major boost, should he play.

He’s a physical running back that can pound the ball between the tackles and wear defenses down. However, he has the speed and vision to hit the home run, too, and can get to the second level in the blink of an eye.

Good luck tackling him in space 1-on-1 consistently, though. He’s a powerful runner.

Having a proven veteran like Austin Ekeler as the change-of-pace guy with Robinson makes for quite the tandem in D.C. Ekeler has missed one game this season, but for the most part he’s staying healthy and is thriving in a limited role.

Ekeler is averaging 5.6 yards per carry on the season and brings real juice to the Commanders as both a runner and receiver.

He can still hit the home run in the blink of an eye.

He’s not seeing the type of workload he saw during his time with the Chargers, but in a limited role as a change-of-pace guy, Ekeler can come in and rip off chunk runs, providing a different look compared to Robinson.

It’s a fun combination to watch.

While the Commanders have a great rushing attack featuring Robinson, Ekeler and Daniels, they have some skilled pass catchers on the outside that open things up.

Terry McLaurin is the clear No. 1 and a burgeoning star for Washington now that Daniels is in the mix. He was always a strong route runner that created easy separation and could win down the field.

He just never had consistent QB play, until now.

With Daniels under center, McLaurin is taking off. He’s simply running right by guys and is making plays down the field.

That deep ball against Cincinnati was a thing of beauty, and the fact that he did it against Bengals’ CB Cam Taylor-Britt after calling the Commanders’ offense a college offense was quite fitting.

McLaurin doesn’t look like the biggest or fastest, but he can get behind you in a hurry and make plays.

Same for Brown, who has good speed and has hit on a few deep balls this season for the Commanders. He’s not utilized all that often, but he remains a guy that can take the top off of defenses.

Noah Brown has become a key piece for the Commanders, too, after signing with the team following training camp. Brown was cut by the Texans and landed in a great situation in Washington. He hauled in the Hail Mary from Daniels to beat the Chicago Bears and has been a great blocker for them in the run game.

At tight end, veteran Zach Ertz has been a good addition for Daniels to work with. He has provided a steady presence as a sure-handed, consistent pass catcher, one that knows how to work himself open and show the quarterback his numbers.

He has established a great rapport with Daniels in recent weeks.

The Commanders have some good blocking tight ends too in John Bates and rookie Ben Sinnott, which helps out immensely in the run game. They are sneaky receiving options, too, and can get loose down the field in the passing game.

Up front, the Commanders aren’t all that flashy from a name recognition aspect, but they are a solid group. Here’s how I expect them to line up left to right on Sunday:

LT — Brandon Coleman

LG — Nick Allegretti

C — Tyler Biadasz

RG — Sam Cosmi

RT — Andrew Wylie

The interior of Allegretti, Biadasz and Cosmi works very well together. Cosmi has developed into a very good guard and has thrived in the run game this season. He’s an athletic interior offensive lineman who plays well on the move and lands blocks consistently.

Biadasz and Allegretti bring an edge with plenty of experience, too. They’ve been essential for the Commanders.

At the tackle possible, it’s not a great look on paper and appears a bit shaky. But Coleman has played well since stepping into the lineup a few weeks ago. Wylie has battled injuries but has started to play better in recent weeks and still hasn’t allowed a sack this season.

On special teams, the Commanders are solid. Kicker Austin Seibert has been a consistent weapon for Washington, connecting on 25-of-27 field goals this season. He missed practice Wednesday with a right hip injury, which is worth monitoring, but if he’s able to go he’s going to be a weapon to worry about for Washington.

Punter Tress Way has quietly been one of the better punters in football much of his career. This year is no different. Way is averaging 45.89 yards per punt on the season on just 19 punts. Seven of his 19 punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line, while he has a long of 57 yards on the season.

In the return game, Ekeler handles the kick returns, averaging 31.6 yards per kickoff return on 10 tries this season. He has a long of 62 yards, so he’s a dangerous threat back there. He also had a 98-yard kickoff return for TD wiped out due to a hold.

Olamide Zaccheaus handles the punt return duties. He’s averaging 15.0 yards per return on nine punt returns.

The Steelers coverage units will have their hands full on Sunday.