Scouting Report: Browns Defense Is Underachieving

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, scouting the Cleveland Browns’ defense.

Alex’s Schematic Report

Browns’ Run Defense

The Browns’ run defense has certainly had its problems. They’re 24th in rushing yards per game (131.7), 27th in YPC (4.8), and tied-26th in rushing touchdowns (14). They’ve given up a heap of big plays, 42 runs of 10 or more yards. That’s tied-27th in the NFL.

They’re a 4-3 base outfit, just as they’ve been in recent years. S Grant Delpit is their leading tackler with 62, an indication of how many plays he’s having to make. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would be their leader and is still second on the team with 61 but is injured and won’t play in this game. CB Martin Emerson has a bunch of tackles with 49, one of the higher marks for a cornerback around the league.

Ex-Steeler Devin Bush has 46 tackles and has played over 70 percent of the defense’s snaps the last two weeks.

The Browns are an aggressive, one-gapping team. They like to shoot their defensive tackles and get upfield to penetrate and disrupt the flow of runs. It’s a risky proposition. When it works, they can make plays. When it doesn’t, runners break free into the second level. Examples.

Though it’s hardly a surprise, they will play eight in the box against 2-back/I-form and aggressively attack the run. It will leave them vulnerable to play-action. Could use MyCole Pruitt or Connor Heyward at fullback and look for big plays off that, though you better make sure Myles Garrett is taken care off if your quarterback is turning his back and needs time to get the ball off.

Last week, utility player Taysom Hill had plenty of success against the Browns, rushing for over 130 yards and three touchdowns. While he’s a more layered and versatile player than Justin Fields, making 1:1 comparisons difficult, there’s obviously a chance for Pittsburgh to have success in situational moments. Here’s Hill scoring on a read/option in the red zone and a QB power on a 75-yard score. These are plays in Pittsburgh’s playbook it can utilize.

Some other defensive stats. They’re 24th in points, allowing 24.8 per game. They’ve given up 30-plus in three games and at least 20 in nine of their 10 contests this season. Situationally, they are excellent on third down, a top-five outfit giving up a conversion just 33.1 percent of the time. Their red-zone defense is far worst, 24th at 63.3 percent, so a bounce-back chance for the Steelers’ struggling unit inside the 20.

Overall, they have just seven takeaways this season. That’s tied for 30th in football. Last point and an important one. They’ve missed 74 tackles, seventh-most in the NFL. So chances for YAC in the run and pass game will be there.

Browns’ Pass Defense

Not great here either though better in some sense. They have the fourth-best/lowest completion percentage against at 61.4 percent but that’s partially because they are allowing downfield throws. Cleveland is giving up 7.8 YPA, 29th in the league. Their average depth of target against is 9.4 yards, 30th in the NFL. That’s resulted in the Browns allowing 36 completions of 20-plus yards, 29th in football.

The Browns have allowed a league-average 14 touchdowns but only managed to pick off two passes this season.

They are getting pressure. Per Pro Football Reference, Cleveland is generating pressure 27.5 percent of the time. That’s second-best in football. Blitzing is a component of that, the Browns fifth-most at 31.4 percent. It’s resulted in 28 sacks, tied for ninth-most in football. Of course, DE Myles Garrett leads the team with seven of them. The next two guys won’t be on the field tonight. Za’Darius Smith has five but has been traded while JOK has three and is injured.

Their two picks come from CB Denzel Ward (who has a league-high 17 PDs) and JOK, again, out for the year. Surprising to see this group provide so little splash.

Schematically, the Browns play a lot of single-high safety, mixing between Cover 3 and Cover 1. More of the former between the 20s and more of the latter in the red zone.

Overall, they do a nice job taking away the boot-action game. That’s a big part of the Steelers’ personality but they may want to scale back against the Browns. And if you’re booting, you’re obviously booting right and away from Garrett.

However, the Saints hit a 71-yard touchdown off it last week, surprising the Browns by booting left on 3rd and 1. So there are moments to capitalize on Cleveland’s aggressiveness, but the moment has to be right.

Cleveland is vulnerable to the RB/middle screen game. Examples of the Saints having success. Would also help slow Garrett and the rush down.

As they have in past years, the Browns play plenty of combination coverage. Against 3×1, they’ll MEG (“man everywhere he goes”) and lock the backside and play zone to the trips. Examples.

They did send the house once against the Saints last week, a Cover 0 blitz on 3rd and 5. Popped the backside d-tackle out but sent everyone else. So be aware for them ramping things up.

Garrett also shifts and moves around and can stunt and twist on third down. He must be accounted for not just pre-snap but post-snap.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

Cleveland has struggled to stay relevant this season, and its defense has been middle of the pack in 2024, ranking 24th in the league in points allowed, 17th against the pass, and 24th against the run.

EDGE

Cleveland’s crown jewel on defense is All-Pro DE No. 95 Myles Garrett. The No. 1 overall pick back in 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has lived up to the billing as a dominant force on the edge. Garrett has seven sacks on the year along with 10 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. He can rush from a variety of spots along the defensive front and is an explosive athlete. Having the speed and burst to win off the line, he also has the strength to manhandle OTs who try to get their hands on him quickly.

The Browns traded Za’Darius Smith before the deadline, leaving DE No. 54 Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to start in his place. Okoronkwo plays with phenomenal effort, pursuing the QB as more of an undersized pass rusher. He also has a stocky frame to stack and shed blocks on the edge against the run. He has 17 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble on the season.

Cleveland also has DE #52 Elerson Smith, who has played sparingly this season and DE No. 57 Isaiah McGuire, who is going to see more time with Za’Darius Smith no longer on the roster.

Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns overhauled this unit with the additions of No. 93 Shelby Harris and No. 94 Dalvin Tomlinson. The latter is one of the better run stuffers in the league. After spending the last couple years in Minnesota, where his pass rush productions wasn’t impressive, Tomlinson has three sacks and four tackles for loss this season. Harris came over from Seattle after spending the 2022 season there and most of his time in the league with the Denver Broncos. He’s more of a pass rusher than Tomlinson, being smaller in stature and quicker off the line of scrimmage.

Cleveland also has DL No. 90 Maurice Hurst, and No. 92 Sam Kamara. Hurst played last season in San Francisco, being more of a reserve run stuffer after two decent seasons as a pass rusher. Kamara has been with Cleveland the last three season and is an undersized defender who is more of a depth piece.

Linebackers

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went on IR after the Baltimore game, knocking out the Browns’ best off-ball linebacker. Filling his shoes are No. 58 Jordan Hicks and No. 30 Devin Bush. Hicks is a steady veteran who has bounced around the league, starting for the likes of Philadelphia, Minnesota, and Arizona. He is a reliable run defender who can rack up tackles as well as drop into coverage and cover backs and tight ends. Bush is a former Steeler who has started six games this season, racking up 46 total stops, three tackles for loss, and a sack. He can struggle in coverage but has the athleticism to chase down ball carriers in pursuit.

Also seeing plenty of playing time is No. 43 Mohamoud Diabate, who has started four games this season. He has 33 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and two pass deflections as a long, lanky defender who can chase down ball carriers and come downhill against the run. Also providing depth at linebacker for Cleveland is No. 39 Khaleke Hudson, rookie No. 40 Nathaniel Watson, and rookie No. 59 Winston Reid.

Cornerbacks

Cleveland’s top dawg at the cornerback position is CB No. 21 Denzel Ward. Drafted fourth overall in 2018, Ward is one of the league’s best cover corners. He has the speed to run with burners down the field as well as the athleticism and competitiveness to battle bigger receivers in jump-ball situations. Despite being only 5-11, 190 pounds, Ward packs a heck of a punch as a tackler, coming downhill with violent intentions as a defender and putting everything he has into his tackle attempts. A fluid mover in space who leads the league with 17 pass deflections on the year, watch for Ward to see a lot of WR George Pickens tonight.

No. 0 Greg Newsome is as fluid of an athlete as you will find at the position. He hips are like butter in his transitions, and he can stay in-phase with the best of them in coverage. He plays both inside and outside but can be beaten in man coverage. He’s allowed 381 yards and three touchdowns on the season. No. 23 Martin Emerson Jr. gives Cleveland a long, physical defender on the outside. He’s started nine games this season and has five pass deflections and 49 total tackles. He will likely see Pickens and either Van Jefferson or Mike Williams on the outside.

For depth, the Browns have #31 Mike Ford, who saw some action for Atlanta last season, as well as rookie #29 Cameron Mitchell. The latter joined his former Northwestern teammate Newsome in the league as a developmental piece and special teams contributor.

Safeties

One of the Browns’ key players on the backend of the defense is S No. 9 Grant Delpit. A highly touted prospect coming out of LSU, Delpit had some major issues as a tackler that caused him to fall in drafts. He blew out his Achilles as a rookie, costing him his first season in the league. Delpit has become a fixture in the Browns’ secondary ever since, and has 62 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection on the season. He has become a better tackler with time in the league, being quick to rally to the ball. He also has the instincts in coverage to jump passes in attempt to make splash plays.

Free-agent signee No. 1 Juan Thornhill starts alongside Delpit in the secondary and has good range on the back end. He has 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection in five starts. Thornhill is a ball hawk who roams the secondary with good speed and range, flying in to contest passes. He also is an aggressive and willing tackler, making some impressive stops in space.

No. 12 Rodney McLeod is a 13-year veteran who has started 145 regular-season games. He’s played both free and strong safety during his time in the league, being able to mix and match with Delpit to play close to the line of scrimmage as well as deep on the back end. McLeod has a fumble recovery return for a touchdown this season. The Browns also have rookie #33 Ronnie Hickman and No. 37 D’Anthony Bell, who are more special teamers and would step in in case of injury.