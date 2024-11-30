Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 14)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

MICHIGAN AT NO. 2 OHIO STATE 12:00 P.M. EST FOX

The Michigan Wolverines head into their final regular season game, hoping to play spoiler against the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. For the Wolverines, be sure to watch DL #78 Kenneth Grant, Mason Graham’s running mate along the defensive line, who is a quality prospect in his own right. Grant stands 6-3, 339 pounds as an enormous run plugger in the middle, but possesses impressive quickness for his size and has 6.5 sacks the past two seasons. A borderline Day 1 prospect, Grant looks to go out with a bang against a big-time rival to help improve his draft stock.

For the Buckeyes, keep an eye on OT #71 Josh Simmons. Simmons has played well in his senior season, representing himself well as a junior at left tackle while starting 26 games for San Diego State back in 2021-22, starting 13 at left tackle and 13 at right tackle. That versatility is attractive to scouts as Simmons is considered one of the better pure tackle prospects in the class, having the size and aggressiveness you want as a run blocker and the athleticism and long arms to function well in pass protection.

NO. 18 SOUTH CAROLINA AT NO. 17 CLEMSON 12:00 P.M. EST ESPN

The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Death Valley to battle the Clemson Tigers in an in-state brawl. The Gamecocks have DB #5 Raheim Sanders, who has been a big reason for South Carolina’s recent win streak, scoring eight times in that five-game span. The 6-0, 230-pound Sanders has feature back size and the burst to hit big runs once he gets into the second level. Sanders has 821 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, as well as 24 receptions for 268 yards and two scores on the year, making him a well-rounded back who should climb up draft boards during the pre-draft process.

For the Tigers, keep your eye on DL #19 DeMonte Capehart. The 6-5, 315-pound senior looks like a physical specimen coming off the bus and is exactly that, having great size, strength, and length to clog up running lanes up the middle. However, Capehart has never put it fully together as a pass rusher despite being a former top recruit, posting just three sacks in four years at Clemson, including none this season. However, Capehart oozes potential and has the tools to develop into a quality starting defensive lineman at the next level, he just needs that pass rush production to match the disruptiveness he already puts on tape.

OKLAHOMA AT LSU 7:00 P.M. EST ESPN

The Oklahoma Sooners travel to Death Valley on Saturday night to take on the LSU Tigers in their regular-season finale. For the Sooners, be sure to watch LB #28 Danny Stutsman, who is Oklahoma’s top prospect. The 6-4 241-pound senior has great speed, length, and size for the position, sniffing out plays as a downhill thumper and toward the sidelines. He is also a capable defender in coverage and can rush the passer, giving a future NFL defensive coordinator an athletic playmaker to use in all phases.

For the Tigers, keep your eyes on CB #14 Zy Alexander. The 6-2, 194-pound senior has been one of the best cornerbacks in college football this season from a statistical standpoint, holding opposing wide receivers in check while tallying 25 total tackles, a sack, three pass deflections, and two interceptions. Alexander has the size, length, and speed you want in a cornerback on the outside, as well as the history of being a ballhawk, having posted 13 career interceptions.

NO. 3 TEXAS AT NO 15 TEXAS A&M 7:30 P.M. EST ABC

The Texas Longhorns travel to Kyle Field to battle in-state SEC conference foe Texas A&M in primetime. For Texas, you need to watch CB #7 Jahdee Barron. The former safety moved to cornerback this season, and the move has proven to be fruitful for Barron, who has 41 total tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, eight pass deflections, and four interceptions on the year. The 5-11, 200-pound redshirt senior has been around the football all season for the Longhorns, using his instincts and movement skills in coverage to deflect passes and make splash plays.

For Texas A&M, the top prospect you need to watch is DL #11 Nic Scourton. The 6-4, 285-pound Scourton is a menace of a man, having transferred from Purdue this past season, where he recorded 10 sacks, and has posted five so far this season in the SEC. Scourton is a strong, powerful pass rusher who can set the tone on the edge against the run as well. He’s probably more of an edge rusher than an interior defender. Still, he has the size to kick inside on sub packages while also being able to stand up on the edge and give opposing offensive tackles fits as well.