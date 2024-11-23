Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 13)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 5 INDIANA AT NO. 2 OHIO STATE 12:00 PM/EST FOX

The Indiana Hoosiers face their toughest test yet to keep their perfect season alive today, facing the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in The Shoe. For the Hoosiers, be sure to keep an eye on EDGE #6 Mikail Kamara. The 6-1, 265-pounder is a short but dynamic pass rusher who does a great job whipping opposing offensive tackles on his way to the quarterback. He has 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on the year.

Kamara is only a junior and could return to school, but he is one of the best pure pass rushers in college football. Scouts will be watching if he can have another standout performance against Ohio State.

For the Buckeyes, be sure to watch CB #10 Denzel Burke. The 6-1, 193-pound senior made the right decision returning to school to improve his draft stock, putting together a respectable season so far. He has made 35 total tackles (26 solo) with two pass deflections and two interceptions. Burke is currently a Day 2 prospect who will need good testing that the NFL Scouting Combine as well as a strong finish to the season to make his case to go late in the first round.

ARIZONA AT TCU 3:00 PM/EST ESPN+

The Arizona Wildcats head to Fort Worth to battle the TCU Horned Frogs. For Arizona, be sure to watch CB #1 Tacario Davis. The 6-4, 190-pound junior has the size and length scouts dream of in an outside cornerback, having the measurables to go stride for stride with the big, fast, long outside receivers in the league. Davis moves pretty well for his size, having good foot quickness, which also makes him an intriguing prospect.

He doesn’t have an interception this season, but he has the raw tools to become a better player in the pros and has flashed playmaking upside and the ceiling for more.

For TCU, be sure to watch WR #3 Savion Williams, who will likely get matched up with Davis on the outside. Williams is a physical freak in his own right, checking in at 6-5, 225 pounds with good play speed to stretch the field as well as the leaping ability to make catches in the red zone and in traffic. Williams is also dangerous with the ball in his hands, having the juice and movement skills to shake defenders in the open field.

He has 54 receptions for 580 yards and six touchdowns as well as 34 carries for 232 yards and two rushing scores in 2024, and is a likely mid-round pick this spring who could rise during the pre-draft process.

NO. 4 PENN STATE AT MINNESOTA 3:30 PM/EST CBS

The Penn State Nittany Lions head to Minnesota to battle the Golden Gophers in a little Big Ten action Saturday afternoon. For Penn State, the guy you should watch in this game is TE #44 Tyler Warren. The 6-6, 257-pound senior has put together a fantastic season for the Nittany Lions, catching 67 passes for 808 yards and five touchdowns with another 16 carries for 157 yards and three scores.

Warren is a well-built tight end who can block, run routes, and make catches in traffic and in the red zone. He is squarely in contention with Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin Jr. to be the first tight end off the board come the draft.

For Minnesota, be sure to watch OT #69 Aireontae Ersery. The 6-6, 330-pound senior is a brute of a man and is built for manning the trenches. He has the size and strength to displace defenders as a run blocker as well as the length and the foot quickness you want in a quality pass protector. He will face plenty of talented pass rushers on Penn State’s defensive line, giving him an NFL-caliber test.

NO. 7 ALABAMA AT OKLAHOMA 7:30 PM/EST ABC

The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners as they look to keep their CFP hopes alive Saturday night. For Alabama, be sure to watch DL #22 LT Overton. The 6-5, 283-pound junior has good size and strength for the position, lining up often on the edge for the Tide. He has the measurables to kick inside as well. Overton only has two sacks on the year, but he is extremely disruptive and can be a handful to block, making him a player to watch.

For the Sooners, keep your eyes on S #2 Billy Bowman. The 5-10, 200-pound senior had six interceptions a season ago, returning three of them for scores. He has two picks this season and profiles as a ball hawk with the range and instincts to make plays on the back end of the defense. Bowman also has the demeanor teams love while coming up in run support. He will be tasked with keeping a lid on QB Jalen Milroe and the Alabama passing attack, presenting a big test for Bowman Saturday night.