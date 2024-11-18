Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 12)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PENN STATE TE TYLER WARREN

The Penn State Nittany Lions smacked the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, winning in convincing fashion, 49-10. TE #44 Tyler Warren put together another strong performance in what has been a breakout season, catching eight passes for 127 yards and one touchdown, producing 15.9 yards per receptions with a long of 38 yards on the day. Warren also carried the ball three times for 63 yards and a touchdown, ripping off a 48-yard run on a direct snap.

It was a dominant performance for Warren, who totaled 190 total scrimmage yards while showing off his athleticism with the ball in his hand as well as a receiver running routes and coming down with a contested catch in the end zone. Warren is likely the favorite to be the TE1 in this draft class, having 67 receptions for 808 yards and five scores along with 16 carries for 157 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

SOUTH CAROLINA DL T.J. SANDERS

The South Carolina Gamecocks bested the Missouri Tigers in a close one, winning 34-30 at home in a back-and-forth affair. DL #90 T.J. Sanders had a good day at the office, posting seven total tackles (four solo) and a sack against the Tigers.

It was Sanders’ third sack in four games, putting the 6-4, 290-pound junior’s total to four on the season. Sanders has the size and strength to project as a stout run defender at the next level, and the flashes as a pass rusher are helping his case to be a more well-rounded contributor at the next level.

BOISE STATE RB ASHTON JEANTY

The Boise State Broncos took care of business against San Jose State, beating the Spartans in convincing fashion, 42-21. RB #2 Ashton Jeanty put together another strong performance in what has been a Heisman-worthy season for the 5-9, 215-pound junior. He carried the rock 32 times for 159 yards and three scores on the ground along with one reception for five yards.

Jeanty looked dominant Saturday night, carrying the load for a Boise State team that looks primed to make the CFP because of the runner’s efforts this season. Jeanty has amassed 1,893 yards and 26 touchdowns on just 256 carries (7.4 YPC). He looks poised to be the top running back off the board come this spring and could be a first-round pick as a rare running back who goes on the first day to spark an NFL rushing attack.

GEORGIA QB CARSON BECK

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Tennessee Volunteers at home Saturday night, keeping their CFP hopes alive with a 31-17 victory. QB #15 Carson Beck turned in one of his best performances of the season in the win, completing 25-of-40 pass attempts for 347 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also chipped in three carries for 32 yards and a rushing score.

It was a strong performance for Beck as he successfully drove the Bulldogs’ offense down the field and sustained drives while avoiding the turnover bug that’s bit him numerous times this season. Putting together a strong performance helps rebuild his draft stock as the season comes to a close.