Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 11)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2025 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers

ALABAMA QB JALEN MILROE

The Alabama Crimson Tide smashed the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, 42-13, keeping their hopes alive for the College Football Playoff. QB #4 Jalen Milroe has become the boogeyman against the Tigers the last two years, completing 12-of-18 pass attempts for 109 yards Saturday night but carrying the ball 12 times for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

LSU had no answer for Milroe as a runner, and he gashed the Tigers for 15.4 yards per carry with a long of 72 yards. Built like a linebacker with the speed of a running back, Milroe is a physical specimen. He has shown improvement as a passer this season, making him a tantalizing prospect at the NFL level much like former Crimson Tide QB Jalen Hurts was.

OLE MISS DL JARED IVEY

The Ole Miss Rebels upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home, winning 28-10 to keep themselves in the playoff race. DL #15 Jared Ivey had himself a day as a part of a dominant defensive effort by the Rebels. He posted seven total tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections.

Ivey dominated as a run defender while showing juice as a pass rusher for a 6-6, 285-pound defensive lineman. He’s had a heck of a season thus far, posting 31 total stops, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles, setting himself up to be one of the more well-rounded interior defensive linemen entering this draft.

SOUTH CAROLINA RB RAHEIM SANDERS

The South Carolina Gamecocks took care of business against the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, winning 28-7 in convincing fashion. RB #5 Raheim Sanders had himself a strong day, carrying the ball 15 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns while chipping in another two receptions for 52 yards and a score.

Sanders has had a strong season since transferring from Arkansas this spring, pairing burst in the open field with the feature-back size to make him a legit NFL prospect. With another strong performance Saturday, Sanders is strengthening his case to be a potential value selection somewhere in the middle rounds come April.

NOTRE DAME DL RYLIE MILLS

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish pounded the Florida State Seminoles, taking them to the woodshed in a 52-3 blowout. DL #99 Rylie Mills had himself a career-best performance, racking up five total tackles (three solo) and three sacks against Florida State.

Mills flashed his upside as a pass rusher in this contest. Routinely beating the opposing offensive lineman to put pressure on the quarterback, he also provided solid run defense throughout the contest. The 6-5, 295-pounder has the size and length you desire at the position as well as the experience, being a fifth-year senior. He’s the type of player Pittsburgh looks for at 3-4 defensive end and his performance Saturday suggest he has still room to grow as a pass rusher at the NFL level.