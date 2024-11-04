Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 10)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2025 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

UNC RB OMARION HAMPTON

The North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Florida State Seminoles, 35-11, on Saturday, and RB #28 Omarion Hampton had himself a game. The 6-0, 220-pound junior carried the ball 32 times for 172 yards (5.4 YPC) and four touchdowns with a long of 43 yards. Hampton also made a notable impact in the receiving game, catching three passes for 93 yards and a score.

Hampton dominated the Florida State defense, showing power running between the tackles as well as the burst to rip off long gains when he got into the second level of the defense. He has the size and skill set to carry the load at the NFL level. He did himself a service with a statement game this past weekend, showing off his well-rounded skill set as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

SMU RB/WR BRASHARD SMITH

The SMU Mustangs put the beatdown on the Pitt Panthers, blowing them out, 48-25. RB/WR #1 Brashard Smith dominated, toting the rock 23 times for 161 yards (7.0 YPC) and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 21 yards and a score. Smith is a dual-threat playmaker, having the receiving chops to split out as a traditional wide receiver and run routes. He also has the vision and burst to be an effective running back with the ball in his hands.

Smith has 906 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 190 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The former Miami Hurricane has excelled in his position change to running back, but still can contribute as a pass catcher. Teams like to see that out of Smith, who is shaping up nicely to be an effective scatback at the next level.

OLE MISS WR JORDAN WATKINS & QB JAXSON DART

The Ole Miss Rebels decimated the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road Saturday afternoon, laying the whooping on their fellow SEC opponent, 63-31. The Rebels’ high-powered offense kept rolling with QB #2 Jaxson Dart at the helm, completing 25-of-31 pass attempts (80.6%) for 515 yards and six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also chipped in 10 carries for 47 yards, finishing the game with a 98.0 QBR.

WR #11 Jordan Watkins was the main beneficiary of Dart’s stellar performance, catching eight passes for a whopping 254 yards (31.8 YPR) and five touchdowns. It was a masterpiece performance for both Dart and Watkins. Watkins set school records in receiving yards and touchdowns in a single game while Dart went over the 500-yard mark for the first time this season after having some down performances the last few weeks. The two connected on deep shots as well as on underneath throws, showing a strong chemistry between the two.

Dart is playing himself into the middle-round conversation this upcoming spring as a sleeper quarterback prospect with upside. Watkins’ career game helps the 5-11, 200-pound senior’s chances of getting taken in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.