Schultz: Former Steelers RB Boston Scott Tore Meniscus, Leading To IR Stint

To wrap up a story you understandably may have forgotten, we know what happened to one-time Pittsburgh Steelers RB Boston Scott that landed him on injured reserve days after signing with the team’s practice squad in late August. According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Scott tore his meniscus in his knee that derailed the start of his season.

He’s apparently healthy now and ready to re-join an NFL roster.

Sources: Free agent RB Boston Scott is fully healthy and ready to return after partially tearing his meniscus before the season. The former Philadelphia Eagle has spent the last two months rehabbing and is prepared to join a team soon. pic.twitter.com/dXrzdfRUsb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2024

An NFL veteran who has appeared in 75 career games, Pittsburgh signed Scott to its practice squad on Aug. 30. On Sept. 4, the Steelers placed him on Practice Squad/IR due to an undisclosed injury. The Steelers released him less than two weeks later. The injury opened the door for RB Aaron Shampklin to return, and he spent several weeks on the team’s 53-man roster and got his first NFL carries this season.

Given the injuries to Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson, had Scott stayed healthy, he almost certainly would’ve seen regular-season action with the team.

A sixth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2018, Scott is best-known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Spending the 2018-2023 seasons with the team, he rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and scored 17 total touchdowns. He was known for doing his best work against the New York Giants, recording 422 rushing yards and nine scores against them throughout his career.

With the Steelers having a healthier backfield and strong depth, reuniting with Scott seems unlikely. Patterson has a good chance to return in Week 10 after being out of action since Week 4. Shampklin has hung around the roster while RB Jonathan Ward has impressed on special teams. Scott will likely look elsewhere for work and become a deep-cut trivia question about his brief stint with the Steelers. At least we now know why his time with Pittsburgh was cut so short.

UPDATE (11:33 AM): Per Schultz, Scott has scheduled a workout with the New Orleans Saints.