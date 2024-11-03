Schefter: Steelers ‘Would Like To’ Acquire Wide Receiver Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been able to acquire a wide receiver despite trying as far back as August to acquire WR Brandon Aiyuk, and with the NFL Trade Deadline coming up on Tuesday, time is running out for Pittsburgh to make a move. On Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Steelers are buying and that the team would like to come away with a receiver.

“They were working on a deal to acquire Christian Kirk until he broke his collarbone last week. Maybe they go to Darius Slayton now, maybe Mike Williams, maybe Adam Thielen. But the Steelers would like to come out of this trade deadline period with a wide receiver.”

Schefter reported that the Steelers were working on a deal for Kirk yesterday, but his season-ending injury put an end to their hopes of acquiring him. Slayton is the best receiver that’s known to be on the market at this point, and the Steelers got a good look at him in Week 8, as he had four receptions for 108 yards against Pittsburgh in their win over the Giants. Williams has been on the market ever since the Jets acquired WR Mike Williams, and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero said it’s more likely than not that Williams is traded, even after the Jets win in Week 9.

Former NFL wide receiver and current ESPN analyst Randy Moss said it’s “critical” that the Steelers acquire a wideout.

“They need another target for Russell Wilson, so that is critical, I could see it happening,” he said on Countdown.

Pittsburgh’s receiver room has been a question mark all season, but the group has stepped up over the last two weeks with Russell Wilson under center. Still, there’s not a lot of depth, and adding another weapon to the room that they can rely on each week seems to be a priority. It’s a shame that Kirk’s injury killed Pittsburgh’s hopes of landing him, and it’s been difficult for the Steelers in trying to acquire a top-flight receiver, as they also missed on Davante Adams, who was traded to the New York Jets, in addition to Aiyuk and WR Cooper Kupp, who’s no longer on the market.

The Steelers likely won’t wind up with a super exciting name, but there’s no doubt that Slayton and Williams would help upgrade the room, and Thielen, even though he’s battled injuries all season could be a decent piece as another option for the Steelers. Within the next few days, we can finally stop talking about the prospect of the Steelers acquiring receiver and turn the focus to who they did acquire if they do indeed make a move.