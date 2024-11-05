Schefter: Steelers, Panthers ‘Not Close’ On Deal For WR Adam Thielen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have interest in Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen. But the two sides aren’t close on the compensation for a trade to get him. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon, Schefter said one source told him that he “doubts” a deal gets done.

“Pittsburgh’s looking to add a wide receiver and Adam Thielen makes as much sense as anybody,” Schefter told McAfee’s show. “So again, as of a couple hours ago, two sides not close on compensation. We’ll see if anything changes here in the last three and a half hours.”

Thielen is regarded as one of the best remaining wide receiver trade options in a market that’s seen plenty of deals during the season. Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets, DeAndre Hopkins dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs, Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, and Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens (per NFL rules, Pittsburgh wasn’t allowed to trade for him), Even Jonathan Mingo was reportedly moved from the Panthers to the Dallas Cowboys earlier today.

Working his way back from a hamstring injury, Thielen hasn’t played since early in the season. But he posted a 103-catch, 1,000-plus yard season in 2023 with the Panthers. At 34, he’s near the end of his career but could have enough juice to help the Steelers during the stretch run.

“They’ve been trying to get a trade done since this summer,” Schefter said of Pittsburgh’s extensive search for wide receiver help.

That began with Brandon Aiyuk before winding to Adams, the Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Christian Kirk, and virtually every other receiver whose name has popped up in trade talks. During his Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is “active” ahead of the trade deadline but it’s a similar posture to past years.

It’s not clear what compensation the Panthers want or what the Steelers are willing to give. Carolina received a minimal return for Johnson, a fifth-round pick for a sixth that could result in an upward move of just 10-15 draft spots but got back good value for Mingo, a fourth-round pick for him and a seventh. However, Mingo is younger, cheaper, and under contract through 2026.

While Schefter’s source says the odds of a trade are low, things can quickly change in the NFL especially on deadline day.

“I was told this morning, ‘I doubt it,'” Schefter told the show. “Now let me say this on that, that particular trade. Nothing’s ever final on trade deadline day.”

The Steelers’ offense has looked much improved with QB Russell Wilson under center. Receivers like Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III have made plays. But the team is still searching for help, a sign the Steelers aren’t satisfied with their wide receiver room, especially with rookie Roman Wilson’s year looking like a lost cause. Adding Thielen wouldn’t be a centerpiece but building block in the Steelers’ offense.

Pittsburgh has been looking high and low for a receiver and seemingly, GM Omar Khan sets a price and doesn’t bid against himself. We’ll see if either side budges by the 4 PM/ET deadline.