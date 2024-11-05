Schefter: Seahawks Will Not Be Trading WR DK Metcalf

Despite plenty of speculation regarding his potential availability as the team continues to fall apart after a strong start, the Seattle Seahawks will not be trading star wide receiver DK Metcalf ahead of the trade deadline.

“Despite any speculation, the Seahawks will not be trading wide receiver D.K. Metcalf by today’s 4 pm trade deadline,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted moments ago.

Just one day ago during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter dismissed the notion that the Seahawks could trade the star receiver as their season goes off the rails.

Schefter stated Monday that, “That’s an example of a curveball I’m not expecting. I’ve heard nothing about DK Metcalf. That’s the first time I’ve heard about that,” when asked about the possibility of Metcalf being traded, particularly to the Steelers, after rampant speculation on social media.

That speculation started due to the relationship that Metcalf and Steelers starting quarterback Russell Wilson have dating back to their time together in Seattle, where the pair were quite the connection for a few seasons before Wilson’s trade to Denver.

This offseason Metcalf was spotted twice running routes for Wilson during offseason workouts, putting the speculation machine into overdrive.

Metcalf has missed the last two games after injuring his knee in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. Metcalf sat out Week 8 against Buffalo and then Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams — both losses for the Seahawks.

On the season, Metcalf has hauled in 35 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns and should return after the Seahawks’ Week 10 bye week. He won’t be with a new team, though, as he’ll remain in the Pacific Northwest.

Scratch another WR off the board.