Schefter: Jaylen Warren Expected To Play Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren is expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday barring any setbacks, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, is expected to play vs. the Ravens barring any pre-game setbacks, per source. pic.twitter.com/vArOYit4MT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2024

Warren popped up on the injury report Thursday with a back injury and missed practice, but he practiced in a limited capacity on Friday.

The Steelers signed RB Jonathan Ward off the practice squad today and he will likely still be active for his special teams ability. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see WR Scotty Miller inactive with both Warren and Ward active.

Najee Harris will remain Pittsburgh’s lead back, and he’s been impressive this season, but having Warren available against Baltimore is key for Pittsburgh. He’s the team’s third down back and one of the best pass protecting backs in the league, and having him available to keep Russell Wilson upright against a Baltimore pass defense that has struggled this season is good news for the Steelers.

So far this season, Warren has 55 carries for 217 yards on the ground in seven games. He’s also added 14 receptions for 97 yards as a receiver. He provides a nice tandem with Harris in the backfield, and with Warren active the Steelers will have to rely less on Cordarrelle Patterson and Ward in the backfield behind Harris.

With Warren expected to play, Pittsburgh’s offense will likely only be down TE MyCole Pruitt against the Ravens. Pruitt is doubtful, which is another reason why Ward may be active to provide help on special teams.

It’s good news for Pittsburgh that Warren’s injury doesn’t appear to be anything serious and he should be good to go on Sunday. It was good news he was able to log a limited practice on Friday, and while he was listed as questionable, if his back can hold up pregame tomorrow, Warren will be good to go against the Ravens in an important divisional contest.