Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Giants

Breaking down the four sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 26-18 win over the New York Giants in Week 8.

2ND-AND-7, 6:21 2ND, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + CHIP AGAINST FOUR-MAN RUSH

Broderick Jones’ terrible season continues, as even with help from a chip by Najee Harris, he gets almost no power on his punch when trying to block OLB Azeez Ojulari, who chases down Wilson for the sack. Give the Giants some credit for good coverage on the play, as Wilson didn’t have many options to throw to, but the sack wouldn’t have happened if Jones was able to get a better block on Ojulari.

Blame: Broderick Jones

2:12 2ND, 3RD-AND-3, 11 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Mason McCormick has had a good rookie season for Pittsburgh, but not many are able to stop Dexter Lawrence. Here, Lawrence gets a bull rush on McCormick and then runs through Jaylen Warren’s help attempt. While Wilson is able to escape, Brian Burns cleans the play up. The pressure from Lawrence was the catalyst for the sack, and Wilson didn’t stand much of a chance. Tough assignment for McCormick, especially 1-on-1 even with the RB help, and Lawrence makes the Steelers pay.

Blame: Mason McCormick

7:56 4TH, 1ST-AND-10, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Dan Moore Jr. exited the game after appearing to get kicked in a sensitive area and likely suffering pain that men know too well, and the Steelers brought in Calvin Anderson to replace him. Ojulari pretty much just smokes Anderson off the line of scrimmage and brings down Wilson for a sack on a drive where the Steelers settled for a field goal. Moore returned the next possession.

Blame: Calvin Anderson

4:42 2ND, 2ND-AND-6, 11 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. FIVE-MAN RUSH

A play that could’ve changed the entire complexion of the game, Russell Wilson is chased out of the pocket by another Dexter Lawrence rush and gets sacked and fumbles as he tries to escape. The pressure by Lawrence is what causes Wilson to bail out, and Lawrence’s pass rush moves easily beats C Ryan McCollum, who can’t do much to stop Lawrence here.

Blame: Ryan McCollum

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Broderick Jones: 1

Mason McCormick: 1

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 5

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Coverage/Scheme: 2

Dan Moore Jr: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1

Mason McCormick: 1

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

Zach Frazier: 0.5

Darnell Washington: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Broderick Jones: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

Mason McCormick: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 5

Spencer Anderson: 2

Darnell Washington: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Ryan McCollum: 2

Dan Moore Jr.: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1