Russell Wilson Supportive Of Justin Fields’ Snaps: ‘We Just Love Doing This Thing Together’

Despite pundit concerns of ruining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ groove, Russell Wilson didn’t mind subbing out for Justin Fields. Of course, on a day like Sunday, neither the Steelers nor Baltimore Ravens offense got into a flow. Winning a game like Sunday’s contest isn’t about dancing to the beat. It’s about being ahead when the music stops. Wilson and Fields helped put Pittsburgh there. The former started, and the latter finished.

“We had a whole cool package for him,” Wilson said of Fields to reporters postgame via the team website. “Obviously, Justin’s so talented, man. He’s such a great teammate and just whatever it takes for us to win and get another first down was key.”

After weeks of speculation, the Steelers deployed their Justin Fields package for three snaps in Sunday’s win. Once on a second-and-long situation where Fields gained 8-yards and twice to close out Pittsburgh’s victory. Fields executed a zone read both times, keeping the first and handing off the next to convert the final first down to salt the game away.

It came closer than it needed to, Fields sliding down before the marker despite a clear runway to the sticks. NFL rules state a runner is down wherever he immediately starts the slide, putting Fields a full yard shy of the sticks. Fortunately, RB Najee Harris converted, one of the team’s four third-down pickups on 16 attempts.

“I think obviously he did a really good job on that zone read and just reading it out,” Wilson said of Fields.

Despite media chatter wondering if Fields and Wilson could co-exist, two former starting quarterbacks dealing with a mid-season quarterback change, the two have shown to have a great relationship. They talked prior to Fields being traded to Chicago, had a healthy spring and summer competition, and have shown no animosity since the season began. Wilson was gracious to Fields while he rehabbed his calf injury. And though Fields doesn’t get much media attention these days, he’s said all the right things in the comments he has made without any leaks or reports of dissatisfaction with Wilson.

Wilson continues to praise Fields and the entire quarterback room.

“He’s a great player, he’s a great teammate, he’s a hard worker. We just love doing this thing together, man. I think [Kyle Allen], he’s been in the games before. All three of us have played some big-time football.”

All three have thrown passes for the Steelers this year. Allen’s appearance was only a cameo, two snaps in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, but even that produced a downfield completion to TE Pat Freiermuth. Truly, a team effort to get the Steelers to 8-2. Without ego, without arrogance, and doing whatever it takes to keep enjoying the journey.