Russell Wilson ‘Still Writing That Story’ Regarding Why Steelers Turned To Him, Mike Tomlin Says

Three games, three wins and three big-time performances for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson early in his Pittsburgh Steelers tenure.

His insertion into the starting lineup was a curious one as head coach Mike Tomlin went “lone ranger” and turned to the veteran, even after backup Justin Fields had led the Steelers to a 4-2 record. The move generated quite a bit of criticism for Tomlin.

But now, there’s nothing but praise. Wilson has elevated the Steelers’ offense. He’s unlocked things in the passing game that weren’t there with Fields and has provided more balance and explosiveness to the offense.

On the surface, it appears that Wilson is doing things that Tomlin expected when the Steelers brought in the Super Bowl-winning quarterback in free agency.

Entering Week 11, though, Tomlin isn’t going to give the media anything when it comes to Wilson and his play, even as the nine-time Pro Bowler continues to prove the Steelers right for giving him an opportunity.

“I think he’s still writing that story. To be quite honest with you, there were a myriad of reasons why I had the posture that I had, his resume being a component of it, his experience, and I thought his experience could be an asset to our unit and our team,” Tomlin said of Wilson, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “And that’s played out in his talents and his appetite for big moments. I think that’s played out some, but there’s a myriad of reasons and I just think it’ll be continually revealed because of the circumstances that he and we will be in.

“And I’m excited about facing those things with him and I’m excited about him, quite frankly, getting better.

Since stepping into the starting lineup, Wilson is 3-0, has thrown for 737 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, and is completing 58.8% of his passes. Though he had struggles in Week 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders, Wilson made plays late to help win the game, getting things figured out in the fourth quarter and never blinking, even when the Steelers were down multiple scores.

His ability to push the ball down the field, throw with accuracy and create explosive plays has been a big boost for the Steelers’ offense. That’s largely who Wilson has been throughout his career, so it’s not a surprise he’s doing this in a stable situation in Pittsburgh.

Moving forward, Tomlin is excited to see Wilson continue to improve in the Black and Gold.

“He has had an appetite for getting better. Arthur Smith and those guys have done a really good job in terms of challenging him and getting him better. And so there’s a get-better component of this discussion as well and one that, that I’m excited about discovering regarding him,” Tomlin added regarding Wilson. “Sometimes, man, you see guys that’s been along around as long as he has or has, has the type of resume that he has, they’re somewhat resistant to new things or critiques and things of that nature, avenues in which men get better and he’s not resistant to any of those things. And that makes it fun as well.”

Wilson feels rejuvenated in Pittsburgh, and is play is showing it.

As former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky stated Monday, Wilson has “obsession with perfection” on every single snap, and it’s starting to show in his brief time in Pittsburgh. In turn, guys are gravitating toward him as his leadership is on full display.

He’s still writing his story in Pittsburgh as to why the Steelers targeted him, but the first few chapters are rather good.