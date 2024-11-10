Russell Wilson Shares Message Mike Tomlin Had For Him: ‘I Want You And I To Be Immortal’

Following two difficult seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and 2023 that ultimately saw him be unceremoniously released, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson found himself in an unfamiliar situation: a free agent with no clear path forward in the NFL.

Enter the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin and the Steelers pursued Wilson quickly in free agency and landed the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, locking up Wilson on a one-year, $1.21 million deal. That pursuit from the Steelers was pretty clear: they wanted a been-there, done-that quarterback in the mix to stabilize the franchise.

So far in two games as the starting quarterback for the Steelers after returning from a calf injury, Wilson has done more than stabilize things for the Steelers, he’s helped elevate the Steelers’ offense and has Pittsburgh looking like a legitimate contender entering Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

Ahead of the pivotal Week 10 matchup, Wilson sat down with ESPN’s Hannah Storm for a one-on-one interview. In the session with Storm, Wilson revealed a key message Tomlin had for him, which centered on Tomlin and Wilson being immortal in the game.

“He said, ‘Russ, I want you and I to be immortal to the game. What you’ve done, what you’ve been able to do, I want you to remember that man, you’ve been immortal to the game being a young black quarterback, the second guy to ever win a Super Bowl. Some of the things you’ve had to do, being immortal to the game and you know me and what I wanna be able to accomplish and the things that I’ve done,'” Wilson told Storm that Tomlin said to him, according to video via NFL Countdown on ESPN. “And him being a Super Bowl-winning [head coach], one of the youngest coaches to ever do it, especially being African American, the men that he gets to lead. And he said, ‘man, baby, you just wanna live baby, just live.’ He always says, just live baby.”

When it comes to NFL history, both Tomlin and Wilson have prominent places in it already. They both have won Super Bowls and have helped set the standard for African American quarterbacks and head coaches in the NFL.

Now, they are working together and pushing for a Super Bowl trophy in Pittsburgh, which already has a prominent history as a franchise. For the first time since the Ben Roethlisberger Era in the Steel City, the Steelers have a proven quarterback that has reached the mountain top.

Together in the first two games, the Steelers are 2-0 and Wilson has thrown for 582 yards and three touchdowns, helping pilot the Steelers to a 37-point output and a 26-point showing in wins over the New York Jets and the New York Giants.

Tomlin is hoping having that type of quarterback in Wilson can help him get back over the hump when it comes to the playoffs, where Tomlin and the Steelers haven’t won since 2016. Winning in the playoffs together would not only resurrect their careers after plenty of criticism over the last few years, it would go a long way towards making them immortal as a pair in the Steel City.